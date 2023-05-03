Whistleblower alleges FBI, DOJ have document revealing criminal scheme involving Biden, foreign national

A whistleblower is alleging that the FBI and the Justice Department are in possession of a document that describes a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday.

Comer, R-Ky., and Grassley, R-Iowa, say the whistleblower claims the document "includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

The document, an FBI-generated FD-1023 form, allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.

Comer issued a subpoena today following legally protected disclosures to Grassley’s office.

"We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States," Grassley said. "What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight."

Comer added that the information "raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national.

"The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself," Comer said. "Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.