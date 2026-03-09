Family demands far-left prosecutor be ousted from office after sister killed by repeat offender

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of Ashton Minter believes it’s time to vote a Virginia county attorney out of office after he allegedly let her suspected killer out of prison — even in the face of a long rap sheet multiple times.

"Steve Descano completely failed Stephanie. He's failed other people, and he will continue to fail other people unless he is just voted out of office," Ashton Minter, one of Stephanie Minter’s brothers, told local reporters.

Another one of her siblings, Gary Minter, echoed his thoughts.

"It should never have happened. [Jalloh should’ve] never been out in the streets," Gary said.

Ashton Minter was stabbed to death at a bus stop late last month in Fairfax, Virginia. She was discovered with multiple stab wounds to her upper body, according to reports from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Security camera footage at the scene led authorities to charge Abdul Jalloh, 32, with second-degree murder for Minter’s death. Ahead of the attack, Fairfax County Descano’s office was reportedly warned several times about Jalloh and his conduct. But despite 30 prior arrests, Descano opted to release him.

Jalloh reportedly arrived in the United States illegally in 2012 from Sierra Leone. Despite receiving an order of removal in 2020, he was not deported.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Jalloh has been charged with rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft, trespassing, larceny, firing a weapon and more.

Cheryl Minter, Ashton’s mother, expressed alarm that Jalloh’s record hadn’t stopped his release.

"I just know that what is in your heart, it's got to be horrible to be able to do things like that and allow somebody, anybody back onto a street that's capable of what they're saying," Cheryl Minter said.

Descano, the Fairfax County attorney, was sworn into office in Jan. 2020 and has made leniency reforms a focus of his tenure.

According to his webpage on the Fairfax County government website, Descano aimed at "mitigating racial and socioeconomic disparities and countering mass incarceration in Fairfax County’s justice system." He has also led efforts to end cash bail in the county.

Prior to his time as an attorney, Descano served as a U.S. Army Aviation Officer.

His handling of Jalloh has drawn condemnation from both local and federal voices.

"Under no circumstances should repeat violent offenders be released back into our communities," Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., wrote in a post to X following the news of Minter’s death.

DHS similarly condemned Jalloh’s past releases and urged Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to hold Jalloh in custody.

"We are calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia's sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this murderer and violent career criminal from their jail without notifying ICE," DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to Descano's office for comment.