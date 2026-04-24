WATCH: Trump reveals flashy new color for National Mall's reflecting pool makeover

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President Donald Trump revealed that the flashy new color for the National Mall’s reflecting pool will be familiar to most Americans.

While speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, he said the reflecting pool’s surface is being repainted in "American flag blue."

When planning the reflecting pool renovation, which Trump said was necessary because it was "filthy," the president said his original color idea was turquoise, "like in the Bahamas." But a trusted old pool contractor Trump has worked with in the past convinced him otherwise.

"He said, ‘What color would you like, sir?’ I said, ‘Well, what about turquoise like in the Bahamas?’ He said, ‘Well, this is Washington, sir, we can give you turquoise, but why don't you try … We have a color, it's called "American flag blue." I said, ‘That's the color I like,’" he narrated.

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Trump added that, "He talked me into it very easily."

Fox News Digital reported earlier this month that the president was having the famous Washington, D.C., landmark renovated, saying the Biden administration had neglected it for years.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was working with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on the project, the latest in a series of beautification initiatives targeted by the Trump administration.

"Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and I are working on fixing the absolutely filthy Reflecting Pool between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument," Trump wrote.

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"This work was supposed to be done by the Biden Administration, but Sleepy Joe doesn’t know what ‘CLEAN’ or proper maintenance is — The President and Secretary do!" he added.

Speaking in the Oval Office this week, Trump held up a photo of the progress on the pool thus far, saying repairs should be finished in the next three weeks.

"You’re going to end up with a beautiful, beautiful reflecting pool. The way it's supposed to be. Much better than it ever was, actually."

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He proceeded to make a poke at the media, saying, "I hope the media can go over and maybe watch them do it because its I think it's very exciting."

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"Fraction of the cost and a fraction of the time, and you get a better product than you could ever get the other way, and it'll be beautiful," he said, adding, "And as he said, it will be American flag blue. Any questions?"