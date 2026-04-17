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Politics

Trump plan for Triumphal Arch moves step closer to reality

White House says the move marks 'another step' in Trump's promise to 'Make America Safe and Beautiful Again'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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WH unveils plan for 250-foot ‘Triumphal Arc’ in DC for America’s 250th Video

WH unveils plan for 250-foot ‘Triumphal Arc’ in DC for America’s 250th

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt closed Wednesday's briefing with images for Thursday's release of plans the U.S. Triumphal Arch in Washington, D.C.

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The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts on Thursday gave preliminary approval to President Donald Trump's plan for a massive new triumphal arch monument in the nation's capital, according to the New York Times.

The outlet reported that the body holds an advisory role regarding the project's design, but does not wield enforcement authority.

The Associated Press reported that the commission approved the concept for several projects, including the arch. The federal agency next will review updated designs for all three projects at a future meeting before taking any final votes.

GOLDEN EAGLES, LIONS AND A WINGED LADY LIBERTY TOP TRUMP'S PROPOSED 250-FOOT DC TRIUMPHAL ARCH DESIGNS

Artistic rendering of the 'Triumphal Arch' in Washington, D.C. featuring the phrase "ONE NATION UNDER GOD."

The phrase "ONE NATION UNDER GOD" emblazons the "Triumphal Arch" in this mockup design from Harrison Design, as Principal Architect Nicolas Charbonneau is primarily renowned for his work on Catholic churches. The back of the arch has a matching emblem, saying "LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL." (Harrison Design via the White House Commission of Fine Arts)

The proposed monument features a giant arch topped with a winged Lady Liberty statue flanked by eagle statues.

Near the base of the arch there would be lion statues.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Friday.

The AP reported that White House spokesperson Davis Ingle indicated that the commission's action is "another step in accomplishing President Trump’s promise to the American people from the campaign trail — to Make America Safe and Beautiful Again."

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Commission of Fine Arts members

Models of a proposed arch, Washington Monument, U.S. Capitol Building, and the Lincoln Memorial are displayed on a table as (L-R) Commission of Fine Arts commissioners, Vice Chairman James C. McCrery II, Chairman Rodney Mims Cook Jr., and Pamela Hughes Patenaude, listen to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks at a public hearing on President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary at the National Building Museum on April 16, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Reports indicate that commission vice chair James C. McCrery, II raised number of design notes, including the possibility of not including the statues atop the monument.

"And I wonder... if it's not even a better, more Washingtonian design without the three finials," he said.

LEAVITT SHOWS OFF US TRIUMPHAL ARCH, WITH PLANS TO BE RELEASED THURSDAY

A model of President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch on the Resolute Desk in Washington, D.C.

A model of President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary is seen on the Resolute Desk on Oct. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

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"I'd say work on the lions and find replacements for them," he said, noting that as he had indicated previously, "they're not of this continent."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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