Trump plan for Triumphal Arch moves step closer to reality

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts on Thursday gave preliminary approval to President Donald Trump's plan for a massive new triumphal arch monument in the nation's capital, according to the New York Times.

The outlet reported that the body holds an advisory role regarding the project's design, but does not wield enforcement authority.

The Associated Press reported that the commission approved the concept for several projects, including the arch. The federal agency next will review updated designs for all three projects at a future meeting before taking any final votes.

GOLDEN EAGLES, LIONS AND A WINGED LADY LIBERTY TOP TRUMP'S PROPOSED 250-FOOT DC TRIUMPHAL ARCH DESIGNS

The proposed monument features a giant arch topped with a winged Lady Liberty statue flanked by eagle statues.

Near the base of the arch there would be lion statues.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Friday.

The AP reported that White House spokesperson Davis Ingle indicated that the commission's action is "another step in accomplishing President Trump’s promise to the American people from the campaign trail — to Make America Safe and Beautiful Again."

DEMS UNLOAD ON TRUMP'S LATEST DC UPDATE WITH 'CHRISTIAN NATIONALIST' BROADSIDE, LEGAL PUSH

Reports indicate that commission vice chair James C. McCrery, II raised number of design notes, including the possibility of not including the statues atop the monument.

"And I wonder... if it's not even a better, more Washingtonian design without the three finials," he said.

LEAVITT SHOWS OFF US TRIUMPHAL ARCH, WITH PLANS TO BE RELEASED THURSDAY

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'd say work on the lions and find replacements for them," he said, noting that as he had indicated previously, "they're not of this continent."

The Associated Press contributed to this report