Trump rallies House GOP at Kennedy Center days after Maduro capture

President Donald Trump is set to huddle with House Republicans on Tuesday morning, days after the U.S. government executed strikes in Venezuela and captured the country's leader Nicolás Maduro.

Trump will address GOP lawmakers at the newly renamed Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, multiple sources told Fox News Digital.

A White House schedule released late on Monday said Trump will speak around 10 a.m., and that his remarks will be streamed live.

House Republicans will be at the Trump Kennedy Center for an all-day policy forum Tuesday aimed at discussing their agenda for 2026, according to an email obtained by Fox News Digital.

It comes the day House lawmakers return from a two-week recess for the end-of-year holiday period.

Part of the day's agenda was meant to include remarks by Trump to rally Republicans around their legislative priorities, but three sources told Fox News Digital they anticipate Venezuela will be a focus of the day as well.

"My guess is he does 30 minutes on Venezuela and five on policy," one House GOP source told Fox News Digital.

Another source told Fox News Digital, "I would expect him to give a pretty typical rally-type speech … but who knows."

That source expressed frustration that Republicans were waiting "until we get back to work to strategize."

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., also said he expected Trump's remarks to focus heavily on Venezuela.

"I think the president is going to walk through not only the justification he had for it, which is the court of law in the United States, but also the fact that, how legitimate is a country if the… Canadians, the [European Union], and the United States, no one recognizes this guy? The only people who recognize him are our enemies," the Florida Republican said.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, who is challenging Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, for his Senate seat, said he anticipated Trump to discuss November's elections as well.

Asked what he thought he'd hear from the president, Hunt told Fox News Digital he could see Trump discussing "the successes of the administration, how important it's been, what happened in Caracas a couple of days ago…codifying his agenda, and winning the midterms."

"I think we're going to hear a lot of that," Hunt said.