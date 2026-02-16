Expand / Collapse search
Bill Clinton

RNC mocks 'Forget someone again??' after Dems’ Presidents Day post leaves out big name

Republican Party calls out Democratic Party's President's Day post that omitted Bill Clinton but included other recent presidents

By Charles Creitz Fox News
House Oversight Committee votes to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress Video

House Oversight Committee votes to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the House Oversight Committee's vote to hold former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress on 'Special Report.'

Democrats were mocked for leaving one of their most popular presidents off their party’s Presidents' Day message after Republicans noticed that former President Bill Clinton was absent.

The former Arkansas governor and 42nd commander-in-chief was missing from a "Happy President’s Day" image that included John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Franklin Roosevelt, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The only Democratic presidents missing between Roosevelt and Biden’s tenures were Clinton and Harry Truman.

In response, the RNC retweeted the @TheDemocrats post with an image of Clinton wearing glasses and sitting next to Hillary Clinton, with a concerned or focused look on his face.

CLINTONS CAVE: COMER SAYS BILL AND HILLARY TO TESTIFY IN EPSTEIN PROBE

Bill Clinton at Lewinsky statement

President Bill Clinton denies having sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky at a January 26, 1998 press conference. (Diana Walker/Getty Images)

"Forget someone again??" the RNC caption read.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC to ask whether the omission was intentional and to the Clinton Foundation for comment.

Republicans, meanwhile, posted a Presidents Day image of Mount Rushmore featuring a color image of Trump next to President Abraham Lincoln, positioned on the right side of the South Dakota monument.

CLINTONS AGREE TO TESTIFY AFTER HOUSE THREATENS CONTEMPT IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN PROBE

The Clintons

Hillary Clinton addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election as her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, applauds at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

Their account also retweeted the Department of Health and Human Services, which wrote that "This Presidents Day, we honor the leaders who shaped our nation and reaffirm our commitment to serving the health and well-being of every American."

HHS included a composite of Trump, Lincoln and President George Washington to make their point.

Clinton, one of the most popular presidents in recent history, was not without his share of scandal.

The late Kenneth Starr investigated Clinton for connections to a controversial 1978 land deal in the Ozarks nicknamed "Whitewater" dating to Clinton’s time as Arkansas attorney general.

While Clinton was never charged with wrongdoing, Arkansas business partners Jim and Susan McDougal were convicted in connection with the failed Whitewater deal. Hillary Clinton had previously worked for the law firm that represented Jim McDougal’s bank. Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, Clinton’s successor, was also convicted.

HOUSE TAKES STEP CLOSER TO REFERRING CLINTONS FOR CRIMINAL CHARGES WITH DEMOCRATIC SUPPORT

Obama, Clinton, and Bush

President Barack Obama walks down the West Wing Colonnade alongside former US Presidents Bill Clinton (C) and George W. Bush (R) before speaking about joint relief efforts following the earthquake in Haiti, during a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 16, 2010. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

But the Whitewater case led Starr to discover what became the Monica Lewinsky Scandal — wherein Clinton allegedly had a sexual relationship with a White House intern.

On January 26, 1998, Clinton famously maintained his innocence in the face of impeachment over Starr’s case, declaring at the end of a childcare policy press conference:

"I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

"I never told anybody to lie, not a single time. Never. These allegations are false. And I need to go back to work for the American people," Clinton added.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

