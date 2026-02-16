RNC mocks 'Forget someone again??' after Dems’ Presidents Day post leaves out big name

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats were mocked for leaving one of their most popular presidents off their party’s Presidents' Day message after Republicans noticed that former President Bill Clinton was absent.

The former Arkansas governor and 42nd commander-in-chief was missing from a "Happy President’s Day" image that included John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Franklin Roosevelt, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The only Democratic presidents missing between Roosevelt and Biden’s tenures were Clinton and Harry Truman.

In response, the RNC retweeted the @TheDemocrats post with an image of Clinton wearing glasses and sitting next to Hillary Clinton, with a concerned or focused look on his face.

"Forget someone again??" the RNC caption read.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC to ask whether the omission was intentional and to the Clinton Foundation for comment.

Republicans, meanwhile, posted a Presidents Day image of Mount Rushmore featuring a color image of Trump next to President Abraham Lincoln, positioned on the right side of the South Dakota monument.

Their account also retweeted the Department of Health and Human Services, which wrote that "This Presidents Day, we honor the leaders who shaped our nation and reaffirm our commitment to serving the health and well-being of every American."

HHS included a composite of Trump, Lincoln and President George Washington to make their point.

Clinton, one of the most popular presidents in recent history, was not without his share of scandal.

The late Kenneth Starr investigated Clinton for connections to a controversial 1978 land deal in the Ozarks nicknamed "Whitewater" dating to Clinton’s time as Arkansas attorney general.

While Clinton was never charged with wrongdoing, Arkansas business partners Jim and Susan McDougal were convicted in connection with the failed Whitewater deal. Hillary Clinton had previously worked for the law firm that represented Jim McDougal’s bank. Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, Clinton’s successor, was also convicted.

But the Whitewater case led Starr to discover what became the Monica Lewinsky Scandal — wherein Clinton allegedly had a sexual relationship with a White House intern.

On January 26, 1998, Clinton famously maintained his innocence in the face of impeachment over Starr’s case, declaring at the end of a childcare policy press conference:

"I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

"I never told anybody to lie, not a single time. Never. These allegations are false. And I need to go back to work for the American people," Clinton added.