WATCH: Georgia voters praise 'fighter' Herschel Walker ahead of Tuesday runoff election

Voters across Georgia supporting Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker in his upcoming runoff election against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock are praising the former University of Georgia football star as a "fighter," and the man who can help deliver the kind of country in which they want to raise their children.

Fox News Digital joined Walker at multiple campaign stops across the state, and asked attendees why they were excited about Walker's candidacy and what issues mattered most to them as they head to the polls on Election Day or vote early.

"We've been a big supporter of Herschel from the start. From his first campaign appearance over in Marietta through now. He's honestly a guy who we've believed in, not only just because my wife and I went to Georgia, but I've got three little girls, and his race really impacts our entire family, potentially for generations," Matt Harris told Fox at a stop in Milton, Georgia.

Mallory Staples, a former congressional candidate, told Fox that she grew up on Walker, and that she'd known who he was for almost her entire life.

"But on the campaign trail these past few years, I've gotten to see the behind the scenes of who he is as a man, and he captured my heart," she said.

"I have children… and I'm very concerned, very concerned about the direction of the country. And, like I told people the other day, when you vote for someone you're not sending them a valentine to tell them you love them. You're voting for the world your kids are going to grow up in, and for me, hands down Herschel Walker is the senator for Georgia," she added.

Her son, James Staples, echoed that enthusiasm, telling Fox that Walker was "a genuinely good guy."

"He's not a politician, which Raphael is. And I don't think we need any more politicians up there. I think we need a person whose going to stand up for what he believes in, and I believe Herschel Walker is the man for that," he said.

Maureen Giannone said that a Walker win was a must in order to "save our country," and restore Georgia's image with the rest of the nation, while her companion, Candy Muldowney, said they fully supported him and wanted to come show that support since they lived nearby.

At a stop in Toccoa in northeast Georgia, Fran Sullivan said she'd loved Walker since the 1980s, the decade in which he played at UGA, and expressed her disdain for Warnock.

"I think he's a good guy. He's just a good kid. And I don't believe a word of what they say on the news. And I hate Warnock. I hate anybody that would support what the Democrats are doing to this country," she said.

Sullivan added that she didn't like Warnock's support for President Biden's agenda, and argued he wasn't doing anything that would help the future of young Americans.

Kevin Vanderhoef said he liked what Walker stood for, as well as his conservative track record, and predicted that would help him during the runoff election.

"He's a fighter, and he's no stranger to difficult situations or coming from behind. So, I think he has a really good chance of winning and trying to keep this country on the right track," he said.

"Senator Warnock now has a record. He's been in politics, and he has a record and so you can look at that record and make a judgment call on that. And his record is not good. He's a shill for the president, who also is just not on the right path for America," he added.

Each of the voters also shared some of their other top issues as they made up their minds on who to vote for, including the economy, inflation, border security, being pro-life, education, and upholding the "basic moral fabric" of the nation.

The runoff election between Walker and Warnock will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6.