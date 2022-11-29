WATCH: Georgia voters split between DeSantis, Trump as top 2024 presidential choice

Republican voters in Georgia appear divided over who they think should lead the party as its nominee in the 2024 presidential race, splitting between former President Trump and recently re-elected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fox News Digital traveled across the state and spoke with supporters of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker at multiple campaign rallies, asking them who they would like to see at the top of the GOP presidential ticket.

"Policy wise, Donald Trump is hard to argue. I know he is a lightening rod on the personality front and all those things, and we see a lot of division there. But I'm less emotional and more data driven. And so, I love his policies," said Mallory Staples at a stop in Milton, Georgia.

"I mean, the next contender is obviously Ron DeSantis. He is really fun to watch, super easy to get behind as well. I like what he's done with Florida. So I think those are our two leaders on the right for sure," she added.

‘BLUEPRINT’ FOR 2024? DESANTIS PENS BOOK ON GOING AFTER ‘ENTRENCHED ELITES’ AS PRESIDENTIAL SPECULATION SWIRLS

Candy Muldowney, who migrated to Georgia from the Northeast, did not parse words as she pointed to her bright red hat.

"Yeah there is. It's on the front of my hat right here. It's Donald J. Trump," she said.

Her fellow rally goer, Maureen Giannone, agreed, but said she would like to know what sort of people Trump would have around him "to make it work."

Matt Harris said he was "a big DeSantis fan," and that he was the best governor he had ever seen. He added Trump had done a great job setting the stage for him, but that DeSantis was "a better communicator" and "a better articulator of the issues."

WHY SOME DEMOCRATS ARE ROOTING FOR TRUMP TO BE THE 2024 GOP NOMINEE OVER DESANTIS

"I don't know how that's going to play out. I would support either candidate, but that's the guy that I would love to see, and I hope that that happens," Harris said.

At a stop in Toccoa, Georgia, Fran Sullivan told Fox she wanted "anybody that doesn't have a ‘D’ by their name" as the next president.

"I would vote for Trump, although for some reason, people hate Trump. I love him. I'd vote for DeSantis. I'd vote for anybody that wasn't a Democrat. So whoever gets the nomination is who I'm voting for," she said.

WILL TRUMP HAVE TO RUN AGAINST A CROWDED FIELD OF REPUBLICANS IN 2024?

Kevin Vanderhoef told Fox DeSantis was "more electable," and that he would probably be able to serve two terms.

"I like Trump as well, but they're very much along the same lines and I think DeSantis is more electable," he added.

Trump announced on Nov. 15 that he would be seeking another term in the White House after being edged out by President Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis has not yet said whether he will run.