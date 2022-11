Raphael Warnock is a U.S. Senator for the state of Georgia. The Democrat was elected in January 2021 in a runoff election where he defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The former pastor ran for re-election in November 2022, where he faced off against his Republican opponent Herschel Walker, which lead to another runoff election.

Warnock was born in Savannah, Georgia, on July 23, 1969. He graduated from Johnson High School and then went on to earn his B.A. in psychology from Morehouse College. He continued his education further and obtained a PhD.

Warnock maintained a career in ministry for many years leading up to his political endeavors. Before his political career, he was a senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, where Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. also was a pastor. Warnock is the youngest pastor who has been in a leadership role at the church.

In 2021, Warnock was elected into the U.S. Senate to represent Georgia. He won the Senate seat by beating out Loeffler in a runoff election.

Warnock serves on the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, the Special Committee on Aging and the Joint Economic Committee.

In 2022, Warnock ran for re-election against Walker. Since neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the general election, the state planned for a runoff election to take place in December 2022.