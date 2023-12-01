Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

WATCH: Gavin Newsom repeatedly says he was insulted, offended by Ron DeSantis

Highlights of Thursday's Fox News debate show Gavin Newsom repeatedly finds Ron DeSantis 'insulting,' 'offensive'

By Jessica Chasmar , Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Newsom repeatedly 'insulted' by DeSantis during Fox News debate Video

Newsom repeatedly 'insulted' by DeSantis during Fox News debate

Gov. Gavin Newsom said during Thursday's debate on 'Hannity' that he finds Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies 'insulting' and 'offensive.'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom repeatedly said he was insulted and offended by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ actions and policies during Thursday's landmark debate on "Hannity," including one tense moment when DeSantis mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Fox News debate between Newsom and DeSantis, a 2024 presidential candidate, quickly got heated when the two attacked each other’s records on hot topics like crime, tax policy and the COVID-19 pandemic response.

"That's insulting," Newsom declared after DeSantis claimed Los Angeles had "collapsed" due to crime.

Ron DeSantis, left, and Gavin Newsom

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom sparred on various topics during the debate Thursday evening. (Fox News) (FOX News)

DESANTIS-NEWSOM DEBATE LEADS TO ONLINE FIRESTORM AS CONGRESSMAN CALLS CALI ‘A WARNING FOR THE NATION’

"I mean, you're running for president of the United States," Newsom said. "You're talking down the great state of California, talking down one of the great American cities, Los Angeles."

When the debate pivoted to the topic of parental rights in education, Newsom complained, "I don't like the way you demean people."

"I don't like the way you demean the LGBTQ community," he said. "I don't like the way you demean and humiliate people you disagree with, Ron. I really find this fundamentally offensive, and this is a core value that distinguishes the values of my state and, frankly, the vast majority of Americans against the weaponization of education."

Debate watching from the press room

Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis (L) and California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) appear on screen from the press room during a debate held by Fox News, in Alpharetta, Georgia, on November 30, 2023.  (CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

"What I find but what I find offensive, Sean and Ron, what I find offensive is the very significant number of these books happen to be LGBTQ books," Newsom said later, referring to Florida school districts removing and restricting books containing sexual topics.

"These kids just want to survive," Newsom said on the topic of children undergoing sex-reassignment procedures and treatments. "Where’s your decency and humanity and grace when it comes to these things? Attacking minorities, attacking gay and lesbian communities, that’s all part of the Ron DeSantis brand."

"Your attacks on the trans community, your attack on the gay and lesbian community, you attack vulnerable communities, you attack women," he said later. "Again, Ron, relax. I can handle it. I'm used to bullying. You're nothing but a bully. Intimidating and humiliating people — that’s your calling card."

a side-by-side photo of Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, and Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Fox News/Getty)

Perhaps the most notable moment was when Newsom chastised DeSantis for his pronunciation of Harris’ name when he declared, "Joe Biden is in the pocket of the teachers’ union and so is Kamala Harris."

"Hey by the way," Newsom interjected, "it’s not Kamala Harris, shame on you. It’s Kamala Harris, Ron. It’s Kamala Harris, madame vice president to you, Kamala Harris. Stop insulting."

Jessica Chasmar is an editor on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

