DeSantis-Newsom debate leads to online firestorm as congressman calls Cali 'a warning for the nation'

Thursday's landmark debate on "Hannity" between Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Ron DeSantis of Florida led to fiery takes online, including several from a Golden State GOP congressman who live-tweeted critiques of his governor's performance.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., called Newsom "the worst governor in America" while appearing to fact-check some of the Democrat's claims.

"What's clear from tonight is Newsom's California is not a "model for the nation." It is a "warning to the nation," Kiley tweeted during the debate.

"Newsom claims it is Congress, not Biden, responsible for the border crisis. Joe Biden had a Democrat Senate and House for the first two years of his Administration, and he shattered all records for illegal border crossings," he continued.

"This year, the new Republican House passed the Secure the Border Act. It's gathering dust on Chuck Schumer's desk in the Senate." Kiley also claimed Newsom's statewide education figures were cherry-picked.

Andrew Pollack, the father of a girl murdered in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, called Newsom "trash" during the debate.

"My daughter died in the Parkland mass shooting. Ron DeSantis was not even governor when it happened, but I’m sure as hell glad he became Governor shortly after," Pollack wrote.

"Governor DeSantis fired the incompetent people responsible, he didn’t demonize lawful gun owners."

DeSantis, however, was not immune from criticism online. Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba characterized him as "not a very skilled debater," saying that Newsom was "throwing numbers and almost destroying him."

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., whom Newsom appointed to replace Vice President Kamala Harris, defended the governor as well, saying DeSantis should be the "last person to listen to when it comes to immigration."

Padilla invoked, as Newsom had, a migrant flight orchestrated by DeSantis that led several Venezuelans to reportedly be dropped in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., which is also a sanctuary jurisdiction.

"Anyone who plays political stunts with the lives of migrants seeking safety for their families has no credibility on the issue," Padilla said.

DeSantis defended his actions during the debate, saying the liberal enclave supposedly welcomes migrants, given their sanctuary status, while objecting to other states trying to defend their borders.

Right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich keyed into the debate's discussion of DeSantis allegedly "banning books" and Newsom allowing obscene works in their libraries, saying that the Democrat cannot defend the vulgar books and instead "changes subject to say DeSantis is too mean."

"That’s the debate. Gavin knows this stuff can’t be defended, so he deflects," Cernovich said.

Author David Limbaugh, brother of the late conservative icon Rush Limbaugh, called Newsom a "shameless demagogue," and saying DeSantis "laid out" the Democrat on the topic of California "freedoms."

"Not the freedoms the founding fathers envisioned."

"Look at Newsom again falsely accusing DeSantis of attacking all the identity groups — nothing but dishonest divisiveness," Limbaugh went on. "The left has no other tricks in their playbook."

Meanwhile, commentator Dave Rubin said Newsom was "evil" for "rewrit[ing] history on COVID."

"[It] is actually nauseating. This vapid freak is going after DeSantis for lockdowns. I moved two companies and my family and employees from CA to FL in the middle of Covid to escape his authoritarian control," Rubin said.

One of Newsom's recent political foils also chimed in on the debate, criticizing the performance of the man he sought to replace if the 2021 recall election led to the Democrat's ouster.

Former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder quipped that Newsom's response to California reportedly losing population to Florida was: "… yeah, but at least I'm not a racist."