Virginia AG candidate once referenced putting ‘two bullets to the head’ of GOP leader, texts show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones once remarked on shooting the Virginia House speaker in texts with another lawmaker, the latest example of charged political rhetoric some have called the politics of "rage."

Texts obtained by Fox News Digital Friday showed an August 2022 conversation between Jones — then a recently departed delegate from Norfolk — and another lawmaker after the death of Del. Joe Johnson, D-Bristol, at age 90.

"Hence the glowing tributes from the Rs. Damn, that (message) was for Mark," Jones texted Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chester.

CROCKETT DISMISSES CRITICS WHO THINK 'HITLER' AND 'FASCIST' COMPARISONS CONTRIBUTE TO POLITICAL VIOLENCE

At the time, several House Republicans — including leadership — offered eulogizing words for Johnson, who had been known as an aisle-crossing, friendly moderate. One of those who had kind words for Johnson was then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

Jones told Coyner that Johnson "leaked everything to your [Republican] caucus. It’s why Gilbert gave him such a glowing tribute."

"If those guys die before me, I will go to their funerals to piss on their graves," he continued. "Send them out awash in something."

LAWMAKER TARGETED WITH DEATH THREAT AFTER CONDEMNING RACIST SIGN AIMED AT WINSOME SEARS

At that point, Coyner appeared to attempt to rein in the conversation, texting, "Jay Jones."

But Jones continued, adding, "Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

The future attorney general candidate was not yet finished condemning the House leader.

"Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time," he wrote.

AFTER DEATH THREAT, VIRGINIA LAWMAKER SAYS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CAN’T ESCAPE ‘RAGE’ REMARKS

Coyner tried again to end the conversation: "Jay. Please stop."

"Lol. OK, OK," he replied.

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that, around that point, Jones and Coyner had a telephone conversation, which was followed by Jones trying to lighten the mood.

"I genuinely was [asking questions]. I wasn’t attacking you. I was trying to understand your logic."

Coyner disagreed, to which Jones replied, "Yes, I’ve told you this before. Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy."

VIRGINIA AG BLAMES OPPONENT FOR SUPPORTING SEX-CHANGE ID LAW HE BLAMES FOR LATEST PEDOPHILE CASES

In another message to Coyner, Jones considered whether Gilbert and his wife Jennifer were "breeding little fascists."

Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for Coyner's campaign, confirmed the veracity of the texts, saying they were "disturbing and disqualifying for anyone who wants to seek public office."

"Jay Jones wished violence on the children of a colleague and joked about shooting Todd Gilbert. It's disgusting and unbecoming of any public official," Shipley said.

Gilbert recently resigned from Richmond to accept President Donald Trump’s nomination as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. He has since left that post, according to reports.

Jones’ comments created a firestorm Friday evening, with another state lawmaker recently subjected to a death threat condemning Jones.

Del. Geary Higgins, R-Lovettsville, said Democrats continue to amp up violent rhetoric that has gotten people hurt.

PRITZKER SWIFTLY FACT-CHECKED AFTER CLAIMING HE NEVER DERIDED GOP WITH DICTATORSHIP COMPARISON: ‘PATHOLOGICAL'

"They shot the president. They killed Charlie Kirk. They threatened to kill Kim Taylor. They said they’d kill me at my next rally, then my kids. Now we learn Jay Jones repeatedly said he wanted to kill Speaker Todd Gilbert. Is this what "letting your rage fuel you" looks like?" he said, referring to a widely-condemned remark by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger unrelated to Jones, specifically.

Spanberger condemned her fellow Democrat, saying in a statement that she spoke "frankly" with Jones after the texts surfaced about her "disgust" for what he had said.

"I will always condemn violent language in our politics," Spanberger said.

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital Jones initially had accidentally texted Coyner, who later made Gilbert aware of the Democrat’s invective.

When reached by Fox News Digital, Jones also did not deny the messages were his and blamed his opponent for allegedly planting stories and then criticized Republicans.

"Like all people, I've sent text messages that I regret, and I believe that violent rhetoric has no place in our politics," Jones said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let’s be clear about what is happening in the attorney general race right now: Jason Miyares is dropping smears through Trump-controlled media organizations to assault my character and rescue his desperate campaign.

"This is a strategy that ensures Jason Miyares will continue to be accountable to Donald Trump, not the people of Virginia. This race is about whether Trump can control Virginia or Virginians control Virginia."

A source familiar with Gilbert told Fox News Digital he has no comment on the matter.