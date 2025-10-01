Virginia AG flames opponent for supporting sex-change ID law he blames for latest pedophile cases

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares criticized his Democratic opponent and a county prosecutor, arguing their actions allowed repeat sex offender Richard Cox to "hunt little girls" and engage in further pedophilic behavior.

Cox, who has a sex-offender rap sheet dating back to the George H.W. Bush administration, reportedly recently identified as transgender and was subject to a complaint from a woman at a Fairfax gym alleging indecent exposure in a locker room.

But in comments to Fox News Digital, Miyares claimed some of Cox’s recent alleged transgressions may have been prevented if then-Del. Jerrauld "Jay" Jones had not supported a bill to allow drivers license applicants to choose their own sex.

"Jay Jones is complicit, allowing the scarring of the countless victims who watched as Richard Cox repeatedly exposed himself under the protection of a bill he voted for," Miyares said.

Jones – Miyares’ Democratic opponent in November -- was as state delegate representing Norfolk when he voted in 2020 to amend the Code of Virginia as such through SB 246.

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed the legislation, which was coincidentally introduced by a Fairfax County lawmaker, Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon.

"The failure to protect these women and young girls falls directly on those who advocated for this bill," Miyares said.

"This bill has begun to bear its bitter fruits, leading directly to the tragedies committed by Tier III sex offender Richard Cox," he added, remarking that Republicans warned the law would give wrongdoers the ability to "use their gender on their state-issued I.D. as a bypass to the understanding that women's spaces are sacred and reserved for them."

"Richard Cox should have never been able to access a female space."

When women in a Fairfax gym complained about Cox’s nude presence in their locker room, Cox claimed he was transgender, as Miyares said he used his Virginia state ID that had been marked "female" to gain access to such facilities on June 6, 2024.

"The Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney refused to prosecute this case," he said.

More recently, Cox was charged in Arlington County for allegedly exposing himself in a recreation center and high school locker rooms, but prosecutors in neighboring Fairfax County have not pursued similar allegations.

Miyares told Washington’s ABC affiliate that Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano continues to "refused to initiate proceedings against Cox… despite multiple exposure incidents."

Miyares also disclosed that Cox allegedly sought out young girls in public parks, to the point he purportedly created schedules on his phone to encounter a girls’ swim team as they traveled the region.

"Let's be clear -- Richard Cox was hunting little girls in Fairfax County – What is it going to take for Steve Descano to do his job?"

Descano, an elected Democrat, has been under fire for purportedly lax prosecutorial discretion, including in cases involving transgender people and including an abduction by a different sex offender at the Fair Oaks Mall near John Foster Dulles International Airport.

In that case, Caceres Jaldin allegedly scooped up a 3-year-old girl who got separated from her parents at the mall’s playground, before the guardians caught up with him on another floor of the complex.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin lambasted Fairfax officials and separately asked Miyares to investigate their handling of Jaldin, who had just been released from prison. Jaldin has been charged in 30 instances since 2016, according to local outlet FairfaxNow, which also reported Descano dropped two charges of "malicious wounding" last year.

Officials in Democratic-leaning Arlington County, however, are moving forward with their case against Cox, after prosecutors said they found child pornography and Fairfax County swim class schedules on his phone, according to the local ABC affiliate.

When reached for comment, a representative for Descano directed Fox News Digital to a separate statement from the Fairfax County Police Department:

"FCPD conducted a full criminal investigation into Richard Cox’s actions and there is no probable cause to support charges in Fairfax County at this time."

But, the lone Republican on the 10-member Fairfax County Board slammed the prosecutor in comments to the ABC affiliate.

"Finding children’s swim class schedules on Richard Cox’s phone is both alarming and frightening," said Pat Herrity of Springfield.

"It was the Board of Supervisors' policy that allowed this to happen and continues to allow it to happen today," said Herrity, who briefly ran this cycle for lieutenant governor.

Miyares listed out other allegations against Cox, including a claim he exposed himself to a mother and child at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, and repeated visits to children’s locker rooms at high school pools and women’s locker rooms at local gyms.

He also referred Descano's office to the Justice Department over 17 prior lax or nonprosecution cases, according to Fox News' Alexandria Hoff.