Lawmaker targeted with death threat after condemning racist sign aimed at Winsome Sears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the second time in less than a week, a Virginia state lawmaker up for reelection has been targeted with a death threat, amid heightening political rhetoric and the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Del. Geary Higgins, R-Lovettsville, confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that he was texted a death threat in which the suspect spewed expletives and said he would shoot the lawmaker at his next rally.

"Let me be clear: threats of violence have no place in our political discourse. I will not be intimidated, silenced, or deterred from doing the job I was elected to do—fighting for my constituents in Western Loudoun and Fauquier counties, and standing up for common sense," Higgins told Fox News Digital.

Higgins had texted public subscribers to his feed his response to a racist sign held by a female activist who was protesting an appearance by Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears at an Arlington County School Board rally earlier this month.

AFTER DEATH THREAT, VIRGINIA LAWMAKER SAYS SPANBERGER CAN'T ESCAPE ‘RAGE’ REMARKS

The woman stood in the vicinity of Earle-Sears’ team with a sign reading, "Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain."

Earle-Sears is an immigrant from Jamaica who would be the first Black female governor of Virginia and the second overall, after moderate Democrat Douglas Wilder who was elected in 1989.

The suspect, Patrick Murphy, allegedly texted Higgins back after the campaign blast, telling him, "F--- off, Geary."

"I will shoot u [at] yer (sic) next public rally [t]hen send you memes with the photos," read the message. "I know where your f---ing kids are too," Murphy allegedly continued. Murphy faces felony charges and a court date in Leesburg next month.

Fox News Digital reached out to Loudoun Commonwealth's Attorney RD Anderson's office for further comment.

In comments to Fox News Digital, Higgins thanked Loudoun law enforcement for quickly arresting a suspect, and expressed hope the public will continue to pray for his family after the threat – as well as all public officials amid what he called a period of increasing threats and political violence.

"Unfortunately, this is the direct result of the nasty lies and constant demonization from the radical left that we’ve seen over the last few years," Higgins added, criticizing his Democratic opponent for what he said were false advertisements and claims about his political record.

VIRGINIA LEADERS REBUKE RACIST SIGN TARGETING GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE WINSOME EARLE-SEARS: 'REPULSIVE'

Higgins said Warrenton innkeeper John McAuliff is "up on TV right now calling me a crook and a treasonist and blatantly lying about my record," Higgins said, referencing TV ads that used imagery and references to the Capitol riot as well as allegations Higgins profited from the burgeoning planned footprint of data centers in Virginia and West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle.

"The last two sessions in Richmond we’ve been called every name under the sun. It should be shocking to no one that continuing to call your political opponents names like 'Nazis' will ultimately lead to violence," Higgins warned.

A former member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, Higgins is also the last remaining Republican state delegate in a once-conservative but now increasingly liberal suburban county known for its schools’ infamous transgender bathroom policy battles.

Fox News Digital reached out to McAuliff's campaign for comment. In one of the ads, McAuliff adds that he scrutinized Higgins as part of his campaign plan to "protect the Piedmont" from development.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, McAuliff said political violence has "no place in our democracy" and that "differences must be settled through debate and elections, never through threats or intimidation."

McAuliff said he personally reached out to Higgins and was grateful no one was physically harmed and thanked law enforcement for their efforts.

Murphy, of Purcellville, was first taken into custody September 2, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

The threat against Higgins follows a similar threat in which a Dinwiddie County, Virginia man allegedly texted state Del. Kim Taylor’s campaign last week threatening to kill her and claiming Republicans are "ruining the country."

Taylor has been prominent since her 2021 election, as she shocked the commonwealth by flipping a seat in Petersburg – one of the most Democratic-majority cities per capita in Virginia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor faces the same Democrat she narrowly defeated by about 50 votes two years ago, Kimberly Pope Adams.

On Monday, she also clashed with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger over charged rhetoric from the left, citing recent violence that included the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Spanberger’s recent comments about "let[ting] your rage fuel you" have received criticism from the right, while the former congresswoman continues to maintain she condemns all violence and that she instead is referring to letting people’s personal feelings fuel them to write letters and knock on doors for political campaigns.

The Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney's office cited an active matter and declined to comment further to Fox News Digital.