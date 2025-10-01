Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones convicted of reckless driving, calls it 'mistake'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic candidate for Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones is facing mounting scrutiny after records revealed he was convicted of reckless driving in 2022.

The incident, in which he was barreling 116 miles per hour down Interstate 64 in New Kent County, happened roughly one year after Jones’s first campaign for attorney general.

Per the Richmond Times-Dispatch, court records show Jones was cited by Virginia State Police after being clocked at nearly double the posted speed limit.

Under Virginia law, reckless driving is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail, a $2,500 fine, and license suspension.

Jones was ultimately convicted of the charge, paid a fine, and fulfilled additional court requirements. There is no indication he served jail time.

Following reports of the conviction, Jones told Fox News Digital the incident was a "serious mistake."

"Several years ago, I made the mistake of speeding, for which I am regretful," Jones said in a statement.

"I accepted responsibility for my actions, paid the fine, and fulfilled my responsibility to the court, which was accepted by the New Kent County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the judge," Jones added.

In a statement issued to Fox News Digital, incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares blasted Jones and said he was "alarmed by reports of Jay Jones recklessly endangering lives."

"Instead of taking accountability for his actions, it appears that my opponent submitted a letter to the Court stating that he performed 500 hours of ‘community service’ for his own Political Action Committee, which is not a charitable organization under the Virginia Code, to dodge potential jail time," Miyares added.

The speeding revelation arrives just weeks before Virginians head to the polls in a competitive statewide election, creating what some analysts are calling an "October surprise" in the 2025 Attorney General’s race.

Jones, 36, is a Norfolk native and graduate of William & Mary and the University of Virginia School of Law.

He served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2018 to 2022, representing the 89th District, and previously worked in the Office of the Attorney General.

Voters will decide on November 4 whether Jones can overcome the controversy and unseat Miyares.

"Our laws are not suggestions," said Miyares. "This new information raises serious, troubling questions about Jay Jones’ judgment, his ability to uphold the law, and, ultimately, his qualifications for Attorney General."