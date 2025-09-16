Pritzker swiftly fact-checked after claiming he never derided GOP with dictatorship comparison: ‘Pathological'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was swiftly fact-checked by conservatives on social media for claiming he "never called Republicans ‘Nazis’" as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle traded barbs on heightened political rhetoric following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"That is completely false. I have never called Republicans ‘Nazis,’" Pritzker said Monday while fielding questions from the media during a press conference where the Democratic state leader accused President Donald Trump of "actively fanning the flames of division" following Kirk's Wednesday murder.

Pritzker, who has condemned Kirk's shocking assassination as "horrifying," came under fire earlier in September when he claimed the "president's rhetoric often foments" political violence.

Now, the Democratic governor is facing impeachment efforts from state Republicans for rhetoric they claim has incited violence, and for his claims linking Nazi Germany to the GOP.

MAHER SAYS COMPARING TRUMP TO HITLER MUST END, WARNS IT MAKES IT EASIER FOR KILLERS TO JUSTIFY ASSASSINATIONS

Conservatives on social media unleashed on Pritzker for claiming he has "never called Republicans ‘Nazis,’" pointing to his February State of the State address.

Pritzker did not explicitly call Republicans "Nazis," but compared the newly minted Trump administration to the rise of Nazi Germany.

"The authoritarian playbook is laid bare here: They point to a group of people who don’t look like you and tell you to blame them for your problems. If you think I’m overreacting and sounding the alarm too soon, consider this: It took the Nazis one month, three weeks, two days, eight hours, and 40 minutes to dismantle a constitutional republic," Pritzker said in February.

"Tyranny requires your fear and your silence and your compliance," Pritzker added. "Democracy requires your courage. So gather your justice and humanity, Illinois, and do not let the ‘tragic spirit of despair’ overcome us when our country needs us the most."

Republicans and conservatives in the state took to X to compare his previous comments on Republicans and Nazi Germany to his press conference remarks.

FOLLOWING KIRK’S ASSASSINATION, LAWMAKERS REACT TO LETHAL POLITICAL CLIMATE: 'VIOLENT WORDS PRECEDE VIOLENT ACTIONS'

"Governor Pritzker claims he’s never called Republicans Nazis, but his own words suggest otherwise," the Illinois House Republicans posted to X Monday, accompanied by videos comparing the governor's remarks.

"Pritzker Today: I've never called Republican's Nazi's Pritzker in February: ‘Pritzker Compares Trump Administration’s Approach to Nazi Germany During State Budget Address,’" the Illinois Republican Party similarly posted to X.

Critics slammed the governor as "pathological" and a "liar," saying that his public remarks are forever achieved on the internet.

Others on X pointed to Pritzker's remarks from April during a speech in New Hampshire promoting mass mobilization against Republicans while declaring they "cannot know a moment of peace."

DONALD TRUMP JR. WARNS POLITICAL VIOLENCE IS 'NOT GOING BOTH WAYS' AS HE MOURNS CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

"Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption — but I am now," he said, Fox News Digital reported at the time.

"These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soapbox and then punish them at the ballot box. They must feel in their bones … that we will relegate their portraits to the museum halls reserved for tyrants and traitors."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pritzker's office Tuesday morning regarding the criticisms from Republicans over the comparison and the recent impeachment efforts in the state but did not immediately receive a reply.

Pritzker is facing renewed impeachment efforts from state Republicans following the assassination of Kirk. Conservatives nationwide have argued that leftists deriding conservatives as "fascists," "Nazis" and serving as threats to democracy led to the violence that claimed Kirk's life.

Illinois Republican state Rep. Chris Miller filed articles of impeachment against Pritzker earlier in September, claiming the governor "has engaged in conduct which, under the totality of the circumstances, constitutes inciting violence which is incompatible with the duties of his office."

Illinois Republican state Rep. Adam Niemerg filed an impeachment resolution against the governor Monday while invoking the assassination of Kirk.

JB PRITZKER CONDEMNS POLITICAL VIOLENCE AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH, SAYS TRUMP'S RHETORIC 'OFTEN FOMENTS IT'

"Pritzker’s remarks are providing legitimacy to radicals who are committing these heinous crimes against people like Charlie Kirk," Niemerg said in a statement, Capitol News Illinois reported. "If it were one isolated incident — it would be one thing but there is a pattern here."

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is the only governor in the state's history to be impeached and removed from office in 2009, following federal corruption charges. Impeachment efforts in the state require involvement from both the General Assembly and state Senate to move forward — making the effort unlikely as both chambers are controlled by Democrats in the deep blue state.

Pritzker continued in his Monday press conference remarks that Trump has encouraged American division, while calling for political rhetoric across the board to be toned down.

"This should come from the top, but with each crisis in the last few years, we can’t rely on President Trump to tamp down the anger and the passion in the aftermath of political violence," he said Monday. "Instead, he actively fans the flames of division as he did on Friday, regularly advocates violence for political retribution, and in more than one case, declares that we are at war, not with a foreign adversary, but with each other. I don’t believe any of that."

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated while attending an event at Utah Valley University Wednesday. A single shot rang out and struck Kirk in the neck while he sat under a tent on campus and spoke with students.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk was a conservative movement powerhouse, championing faith and family policies to young adults, most notably on college campuses.

He leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their two children, ages one and three. Kirk's funeral is planned for Sunday in Arizona, with Trump and other administration leaders expected to attend.