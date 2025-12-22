Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Vance unleashes profanity-laced two-word message for critics of his wife Usha

'That's my official policy as vice president of the United States,' Vance says

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Vice President JD Vance is not mincing his words, telling the news outlet UnHerd during an interview that those who attack his wife Usha "can eat s---." 

He declared that "anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s---. That's my official policy as vice president of the United States," according to an interview transcript.

Fuentes is a controversial podcaster widely described as a White nationalist with antisemitic views, while Psaki, a President Joe Biden-era White House press secretary, hosts a show on MS NOW.

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE DECLARES MARRIAGE TO WIFE USHA ‘IS AS STRONG AS IT'S EVER BEEN’

Vice President JD Vance holding hands with his wife Usha

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance arrive for President Donald Trump to sign an executive order on foster children and families in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Fuentes on X and emailed MS Now to request a comment from Psaki.

In a November 2024 post on X, Fuentes wrote, "Poo-sha Vance." 

He has also used an ethnic slur to refer to her.

And earlier this year he wrote, "When conservatives attack Zohran Mamdani for being a foreigner, I just want them to keep the same energy with Vivek Ramaswamy and Usha Vance. Let’s be consistent."  

VANCE SAYS ‘AMERICA FIRST’ MOVEMENT REJECTS ‘PURITY TESTS,’ WELCOMES CRITICAL THINKERS

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, is a naturalized U.S. citizen, while Usha Vance and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were both born in the U.S.

VANCE CALLS PSAKI COMMENTS ABOUT WIFE USHA ‘DISGRACEFUL’

UnHerd had asked Vance if he disavows Fuentes. 

"My attitude towards anybody, again, who is calling for judging people based on their ethnic heritage, whether they’re Jewish or white or anything else, it’s disgusting," Vance replied. "We shouldn’t be doing it."

"[That said,] I think that Nick Fuentes, his influence within Donald Trump’s administration, and within a whole host of institutions on the Right, is vastly overstated — and frankly, it’s overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel," Vance continued.

Psaki made controversial comments about the second lady during an appearance on a podcast, saying she wonders what's happening in Usha Vance's mind, adding, "Are you OK? Please … blink four times … come over here … we'll save you."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

