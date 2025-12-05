Vice President JD Vance declares marriage to wife Usha 'is as strong as it's ever been'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance, who married his wife Usha in 2014, told NBC News their marriage is just as strong as ever.

When asked if he was irked by headlines about his wife being spotted out without a wedding ring, the vice president noted on Thursday, "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," the outlet reported.

"With anything in life, you take the good with the bad," the vice president told NBC News. "You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role."

Last month, second lady Usha Vance was seen without her wedding ring as she and first lady Melania Trump visited Camp LeJeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River in the state of North Carolina.

Media reports picked up on the missing ring, and a post on the "@TheDemocrats" X account even asked, "Is JD sleeping on the couch?"

A spokesperson for the second lady described her last month as "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes," according to reports.

The vice president on Thursday recounted a more recent experience to NBC News from days earlier when he and Usha were hurrying to the White House before the second lady departed for another event with the first lady. As she entered the vehicle, Usha noticed that she had left her rings behind after a shower, the vice president recalled.

"She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,’" the vice president told the outlet. "And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny."

Reports earlier this month did indeed note the second lady being spotted without a wedding ring while she and the first lady visited Joint Base Andrews.

"There are certainly ways in which it’s difficult on the family," JD Vance told NBC News about the media speculation. "I’m not going to pretend that it isn’t. But it’s the sacrifice that we signed up for."

Fox News Digital reached out to Vance's office but no comment was provided.