Vance calls Psaki comments about wife Usha 'disgraceful'

Vice President JD Vance slammed former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's "disgraceful" remarks implying that second lady Usha Vance is afraid of her husband.

"I think it's disgraceful, but of course the second lady can speak for herself," Vance told reporters in Israel on Thursday.

He remarked that he is "very lucky to have a wonderful wife" and that he was honored to have her by his side during his recent trip to Israel.

Psaki made remarks about the second lady during an appearance on the "I've Had It" podcast and suggested that the vice president is "scarier" than President Donald Trump.

"I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki said. "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. We'll come over here. We'll save you."

"And that he's willing to do anything to get there. And your whole iteration you just outlined, I mean, he's scarier in certain ways in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him," she added.

Social media exploded with criticism of Psaki's remarks as the clip of her podcast appearance went viral.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, accused Psaki of "transferring her own personal issues onto others" and said she "has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha also chimed in, saying that Psaki is, "Not a good person. At all."

Usha Vance met her husband while attending Yale Law School. The White House notes in its biography of the second lady that she "is an experienced litigator whose work involved complex civil litigation and appeals in a wide variety of industries." Additionally, she clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who was serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

In his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which was originally published in June 2016, the now-vice president called Usha his "Yale spirit guide" and said that, "In a place that always seemed a little foreign, Usha’s presence made me feel at home," according to PBS.

The Vances welcomed their first son, Ewan, in June 2017, according to People magazine. Their second son, Vivek, was born in February 2020, and their daughter, Mirabel, was born in December 2021.

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.