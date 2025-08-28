Vance blasts Psaki for post declaring prayer 'is not freaking enough' in response to Minnesota shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance slammed MSNBC host Jen Psaki on Thursday after she criticized prayer in the aftermath of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minnesota.

In an X post, Vance defended prayer in the wake of the tragedy and demanded to know why the former White House press secretary would attack the practice when the children who were killed the day before were praying.

"We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action," Vance said, adding, "Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?"

In a follow-up post, Vance wrote, "Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre. ‘How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!’ What are you even talking about?"

Police have identified the shooter responsible for opening fire at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, when they said two children were killed and 17 others were injured during morning Mass.

Vance’s remarks came in direct response to Psaki’s Wednesday post slamming people for offering thoughts and prayers in response to the tragedy.

She wrote, "Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers."

In a separate post, Psaki also used the tragedy to criticize the Trump administration’s crime crackdown in Washington, D.C.

"When kids are getting shot in their pews at a catholic school mass and your crime plan is to have national guard put mulch down around DC maybe rethink your strategy."

