Vance blasts Psaki for post declaring prayer 'is not freaking enough' in response to Minnesota shooting

Vice president questions why former White House press secretary would attack prayer when children were killed while praying

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Psaki accused of spinning Minneapolis shooting into attack on DC crime crackdown Video

Psaki accused of spinning Minneapolis shooting into attack on DC crime crackdown

Fox News' Peter Doocy reports the latest on the reaction to the Minneapolis school shooting that left two children dead and several other injured. Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham also weighs in on the aftermath during 'America's Newsroom.'

Vice President JD Vance slammed MSNBC host Jen Psaki on Thursday after she criticized prayer in the aftermath of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minnesota. 

In an X post, Vance defended prayer in the wake of the tragedy and demanded to know why the former White House press secretary would attack the practice when the children who were killed the day before were praying.

"We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action," Vance said, adding, "Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?" 

WHO IS ROBIN WESTMAN, SUSPECT IN ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS?

Vice President J.D. Vance and MSNBC host Jen Psaki

Vice President J.D. Vance speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump at an event on August 21, 2025, in Peachtree City, Georgia. MSNBC host Jen Psaki, appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington D.C., on Sunday, May 12, 2024.  (William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images; Megan Varner/Getty Images)

In a follow-up post, Vance wrote, "Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre. ‘How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!’ What are you even talking about?"

Police have identified the shooter responsible for opening fire at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, when they said two children were killed and 17 others were injured during morning Mass.

Vance’s remarks came in direct response to Psaki’s Wednesday post slamming people for offering thoughts and prayers in response to the tragedy.

DC ARRESTS SURPASS 1,000 AS TRUMP-BACKED CRACKDOWN ENTERS 12TH HOMICIDE-FREE DAY

Jen psaki speaks

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki sparked a firestorm with her comments on the shooting at a church in Minneapolis. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She wrote, "Prayer is not freaking enough.  Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school.  Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers."

In a separate post, Psaki also used the tragedy to criticize the Trump administration’s crime crackdown in Washington, D.C. 

"When kids are getting shot in their pews at a catholic school mass and your crime plan is to have national guard put mulch down around DC maybe rethink your strategy."

A vigil at Annunciation Catholic School

Members of the Catholic clergy arrive at a vigil following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on August 27, 2025, in Richfield, Minnesota.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

