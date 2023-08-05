Expand / Collapse search
Trump team ordered to respond to Special Counsel Jack Smith's protective order filing

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges

By Adam Sabes , Bill Mears , Griff Jenkins | Fox News
Donald Trump's legal team responded to a protective order from Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding a social media post from the former president.

The filing came after Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday stating, in capital letters, "If you go after me, I’m coming after you!"

Prosecutors say that a "substantial" amount of evidence is about to be handed over to Trump's legal team, "much of which includes sensitive and confidential information.

The protective order would limit what Trump as well as his legal team can publicly share about the case.

PROTESTERS GATHER OUTSIDE WASHINGTON, DC COURTHOUSE AS TRUMP FACES FEDERAL CHARGES RELATED TO JANUARY 6

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump gestures on stage during the Alabama Republican Party’s 2023 Summer meeting at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

After U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan initially gave Trump's lawyers until Monday at 5:00 p.m. to respond to the proposed protective order, Trump's legal team filed a document requesting an extension until August 10.

"To ensure counsel has adequate time to prepare a fulsome response, Defendant respectfully requests the Court briefly extend this schedule by three days to permit Defendant’s response by August 10, 2023," Trump's legal team wrote.

"Defendant is prepared to confer in good faith regarding an appropriate protective order and hopes the government will accept his invitation to do so. In the meantime, an additional three days to brief this important issue is reasonable, consistent with the Local Rules, and serves the interests of justice," they added.

Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

TRUMP PLEADS 'NOT GUILTY' TO CHARGES STEMMING FROM SPECIAL COUNSEL'S JAN. 6 PROBE

Donald Trump prepares to board his plane and depart Washington D.C.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was arraigned on federal charges related to attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, walks to speak to reporters as he departs Washington at Reagan Washington National Airport in nearby Arlington, Virginia, U.S., August 3, 2023.  (REUTERS/Amanda Andrade Rhoades)

He was already charged in a previous federal indictment and has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts relating to his alleged improper retention of classified records.

A spokesperson for Trump told Fox News Digital in an earlier statement that "this is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed front-runner, and leading by substantial margins."

The Associated Press and Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

