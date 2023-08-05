Trump team ordered to respond to Special Counsel Jack Smith's protective order filing

Donald Trump's legal team responded to a protective order from Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding a social media post from the former president.

The filing came after Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday stating, in capital letters, "If you go after me, I’m coming after you!"

Prosecutors say that a "substantial" amount of evidence is about to be handed over to Trump's legal team, "much of which includes sensitive and confidential information.

The protective order would limit what Trump as well as his legal team can publicly share about the case.

PROTESTERS GATHER OUTSIDE WASHINGTON, DC COURTHOUSE AS TRUMP FACES FEDERAL CHARGES RELATED TO JANUARY 6

After U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan initially gave Trump's lawyers until Monday at 5:00 p.m. to respond to the proposed protective order, Trump's legal team filed a document requesting an extension until August 10.

"To ensure counsel has adequate time to prepare a fulsome response, Defendant respectfully requests the Court briefly extend this schedule by three days to permit Defendant’s response by August 10, 2023," Trump's legal team wrote.

"Defendant is prepared to confer in good faith regarding an appropriate protective order and hopes the government will accept his invitation to do so. In the meantime, an additional three days to brief this important issue is reasonable, consistent with the Local Rules, and serves the interests of justice," they added.

Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

TRUMP PLEADS 'NOT GUILTY' TO CHARGES STEMMING FROM SPECIAL COUNSEL'S JAN. 6 PROBE

He was already charged in a previous federal indictment and has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts relating to his alleged improper retention of classified records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Trump told Fox News Digital in an earlier statement that "this is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed front-runner, and leading by substantial margins."

The Associated Press and Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.