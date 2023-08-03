Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Protesters gather outside Washington, DC courthouse as Trump faces federal charges related to January 6

One protester expects Trump's support to increase

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Houston Keene | Fox News
Protesters gather outside Washington, D.C. courthouse as Trump's arraignment looms

Protesters gather outside Washington, D.C. courthouse as Trump's arraignment looms

Former President Donald Trump faces an indictment from Special Counsel Jack Smith with the Department of Justice on charges related to the events of Jan. 6

Protesters gathered outside the Washington, D.C. federal courthouse as former President Donald Trump arrived on Thursday afternoon before his scheduled arraignment.

Trump is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

He was already charged in a previous federal indictment and has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts relating to his alleged improper retention of classified records.

Eric Lamar, who was outside the courthouse protesting Trump, told Fox News Digital that the former president "for the first time he will be held accountable for his criminal acts before and during January 6."

TRUMP INDICTED ON CHARGES OUT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE INTO JAN 6

Protesters

Protesters are gathering outside the Washington, D.C. federal courthouse as Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon. (Houston Keene for Fox News Digital)

Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally outside of federal court ahead of Trump's arraignment

Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally outside of federal court in Washington D.C. on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The former president and current 2024 GOP presidential primary frontrunner is scheduled to be arraigned in court later today on four federal charges relating to Special Council Jack Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 and 2020 election interference. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Another individual told Fox News Digital that he has been to every arraignment for the former president and predicts that his support will only increase.

"I expect to see Donald Trump go up in the polls four points, I expect to see Ron DeSantis lose two points," he said. "Because that's what's happened at every indictment."

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH SAYS JAN 6 ‘FUELED BY LIES’ FROM TRUMP, PRAISES ‘HEROES’ WHO DEFENDED CAPITOL

Trump supporter

Another individual told Fox News Digital that he has been to every arraignment for the former president and predicts that his support will only increase. (Houston Keene for Fox News Digital)

Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally outside of federal court ahead of Trump's arraignment

Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally outside of federal court in Washington D.C. on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The former president and current 2024 GOP presidential primary frontrunner is scheduled to be arraigned in court later today on four federal charges relating to Special Council Jack Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 and 2020 election interference. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Other protesters held up signs reading "Trump indictment celebration tour," "jail Trump forever," and "Finally, Trump arrested again."

Trump was ordered to appear in a federal court for an arraignment at 4 p.m. in Washington, D.C. 

Trump protest

Other protesters held up signs reading "Trump indictment celebration tour," "jail Trump forever," and "Finally, Trump arrested again." (Houston Keene for Fox News Digital)

Protestors rally outside of federal court ahead of Trump's arraignment

Protestors rally outside of federal court in Washington D.C. on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Former President Donald Trump and current 2024 GOP presidential primary frontrunner is scheduled to be arraigned in court later today on four federal charges relating to Special Council Jack Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 and 2020 election interference. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

A spokesperson for Trump told Fox News Digital in an earlier statement that "this is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed front-runner, and leading by substantial margins."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

