Trump State Dept announces new student-visa vetting will be ongoing process, not one-time check

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce indicated Thursday that the increased scrutiny the Trump administration is placing on foreign student visas will not be a "one-time" check, but rather a process that lasts the entire time foreign students remain studying in the country.

Bruce was peppered with questions at a Thursday press briefing about the Trump administration's plans for increased vetting for foreign students. The briefing came amid news that the Trump administration has paused new student visa appointments at embassies across the globe. The Trump administration also indicated this week it would begin "aggressively" revoking the visas of Chinese students that pose national security threats, and has plans to implement expanded social media vetting for foreign student visas.

"Everyone who's here on a visa has to recognize – certainly it is what they've seen over the last few months – that America takes their visa seriously, that vetting is not a one-time process – it's continuing," Bruce said in response to questions about what the new scrutiny and vetting will entail. "When things, if things happen, if you get arrested, if there's some kind of an issue, it's probably going to be seen at some point," Bruce added.

"There's an interest in making sure that those who are here from China on a visa understand that we are taking our national security seriously," she continued. "And, if everything's fine, terrific. But, that will be a vetting that certainly continues and is important."

Citing national security concerns, Bruce did not reveal many details about what the new scrutiny on foreign students will look like. However, she did tell reporters that the student visa interviews will likely resume "sooner-than-later," once a formalized process has been agreed upon.

Bruce framed the new student visa scrutiny as part of President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda aimed at reducing alleged political indoctrination on campuses and ensuring that American students can receive the highest quality education possible without interference.

"There's a reason why people come here – it's because of what the country represents. Yes, the excellence of our schools. And we want to keep it that way," Bruce told reporters Thursday.

"We want parents who send their children, whether they be from a different country or America – to an American university – that they can recognize their child when that child returns home … making sure that everyone who does want to send their child to a school in this country can do so knowing that they're going to be safe, they're going to be able to get into a building and not held hostage in a library because it's been occupied, or that they're going to be able to actually learn things that you're paying that kind of money for."