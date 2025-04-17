Trump tells Fox Noticias he ‘would like to hear the explanation’ behind assassination attempts

President Donald Trump said he still "would like to hear the explanation" behind the two assassination attempts against him during an interview at the White House this week with Fox Noticias.

The president was shot in the ear while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last July. Another assassination attempt against Trump was foiled before the would-be assailant could open fire while Trump was golfing at his club in Palm Beach, Florida last September.

As of right now, Trump said he's being told the attempts on his life were carried out by "a couple of nut jobs," and that he doesn't know what to believe.

The president also mentioned that one of the suspects "had 18 telephones" at the time of his arrest.

"It has not been explained to me perfectly by the Secret Service or the FBI," Trump said. "We have somebody, two good people running that, and I would like to hear the explanation."

"Even if it's not released to the public, I should be allowed to hear it," he added. "And I might very well release it to the public."

"Amen," Campos-Duffy replied.

While the suspect in the Butler assassination attempt was killed at the scene, Trump's would-be assassin in the Palm Beach shooting is currently facing attempted first-degree murder and terrorism charges. His trial is set to begin in September.