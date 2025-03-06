Trump says he 'felt very comfortable' during address to Congress, touts positive coverage from 'fake news'

EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump reflected on his first address of his second administration to a joint session of Congress, telling Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that he "felt very comfortable there" and that "even the fake news said good things."

"I felt very comfortable there," Trump told Fox News Digital Thursday morning. "I was very comfortable with the subject matter."

"People liked the delivery," the president continued. "So, it all ended up well."

The president told Fox News Digital that he "got wonderful reviews."

"Even the fake news said good things," Trump told Fox News Digital.

The president spoke for about an hour and 40 minutes — the longest address a president has delivered before a joint session of Congress, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

The president used his first address to a joint session of Congress to highlight the accomplishments of his administration thus far, using his infamous "art of the weave" technique to tie each section together.

The theme of the president’s speech was "the Renewal of the American Dream," focusing on border security, the economy, energy, the end of "woke" America, his plans for peace around the world and a strengthened military, and more.

"To my fellow citizens, America is back," Trump declared at the start of his Tuesday speech, prompting the audience to break into chants of "USA, USA, USA."

A CBS News poll found that a large majority of those who watched the president’s address approved of his speech. It reported 76% of Americans who watched Tuesday night approved of the speech.

A CNN poll also showed that at least 7 in 10 Americans who watched the speech said they had at least a "somewhat positive" reaction to the speech, with 44% saying they had a "very positive" reaction.

The New York Times also published a piece titled: "What Some Reluctant Trump Voters Thought of His Speech," featuring interviews with a number of Americans — some of whom said his address brought "confidence," "hope" and "empathy."

Meanwhile, the president’s address was interrupted by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who eventually was thrown out of the House Chamber by the Sergeant-at-Arms.

The House of Representatives Thursday, in a bipartisan vote, censured Green, D-Texas, for repeatedly disrupting the president’s address.

"He should be censured," Trump told Fox News Digital.

"He should be forced to pass an IQ test because he is a low IQ individual and we don’t need low IQ individuals in Congress," Trump told Fox News Digital, further blasting Green as "a fool and a clown."

"Nobody takes him seriously," Trump told Fox News Digital. "He is an embarrassment to Congress but a much bigger embarrassment to the Democrats."

Green did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.