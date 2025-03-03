Theme of Trump’s address to Congress revealed

FIRST ON FOX: The "Renewal of the American Dream" is the theme of President Donald Trump’s first address of his second term to a joint session of Congress, Fox News Digital has learned.

White House officials exclusively told Fox News Digital that the speech, themed "The Renewal of the American Dream," will feature four main sections: accomplishments from Trump's second term thus far at home and abroad; what the Trump administration has done for the economy; the president's renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security; and the president's plans for peace around the globe.

Trump’s joint address "will be must-see TV," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

"President Trump has accomplished more in one month than any president in four years — and the renewal of the American Dream is well underway," Leavitt told Fox News Digital. "In his Joint Address to Congress, President Trump will celebrate his extraordinarily successful first month in office while outlining his bold, ambitious and common-sense vision for the future."

The president will review his administration’s "accomplishments from his extraordinarily successful first month in office, both here at home and abroad," White House officials told Fox News Digital.

Officials said the president also will discuss what his administration has done and continues to do to "fix the economic mess created by the Biden administration and end inflation for all Americans."

The president is expected to highlight the more than $1.7 trillion in investments made since he took the Oath of Office to bring manufacturing back to the United States, including increases in energy production; investments in the private sector on AI; and more.

Also in the address, the president will push Congress to pass more border security funding to fund deportations and the continued construction of the border wall along the U.S. southern Border.

On foreign policy, the president is expected to outline his plans "to restore peace around the world." A White House official told Fox News Digital that he will lay out his plans to end the war in Ukraine. He also will focus on the work of his administration to ensure the release of all hostages from Gaza.

The president posted on his Truth Social account Monday morning teasing his address, saying: "Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is!"

When asked for comment on the president’s post, a White House official told Fox News Digital: "As always, President Trump will keep it real and speak the truth."

The president is scheduled to speak before all members of Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The speech is not officially called the State of the Union, as Trump has not been in office for a full year, though it operates in a similar fashion. The yearly presidential address is intended to showcase the administration's achievements and policies.