Trump blasts Rep. Al Green as 'an embarrassment' to Democrats, says he 'should be forced to take an IQ test'

EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump told Fox News Digital Thursday that Rep. Al Green "should be forced to pass an IQ test because he is a low IQ individual and we don’t need low IQ individuals in Congress," after the Democrat disrupted his joint session address.

The House of Representatives Thursday, in a bipartisan vote, censured Green, D-Texas, for interrupting the president’s Tuesday joint session address to Congress.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the president reacted.

"He should be censured," Trump told Fox News Digital.

The president also blasted Green as "a fool and a clown."

"Nobody takes him seriously," Trump told Fox News Digital. "He is an embarrassment to Congress but a much bigger embarrassment to the Democrats."

The 77-year-old Democrat was removed from Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night after repeatedly disrupting the beginning of the president's speech.

He shouted, "You have no mandate!" at Trump as he touted Republican victories in the House, Senate and White House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had Green removed by the U.S. Sergeant-at-Arms.

Green, Tuesday night, after being thrown out of the House chamber, spoke to the White House press pool and said he was "willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me. I didn't say to anyone, 'don't punish me.' I've said I'll accept the punishment."

"But it's worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security," he said, according to the pool report.

Green did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

