Trump Transition

Trump nominates pair to help lead DOJ, announces Federal Railroad Administration pick

Trump calls his Justice Department nominees 'warriors'

President-elect Trump dropped his latest round of nominations Saturday afternoon, naming two picks to help lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) and one to work within the Department of Transportation (DOT).

In a Truth Social post, the president-elect announced he was nominating Aaron Reitz to lead the DOJ's Office of Legal Policy. Trump wrote that Reitz would "develop and implement DOJ’s battle plans to advance my Law and Order Agenda, and restore integrity to our Justice System.

"Aaron is currently Senator Ted Cruz’s Chief of Staff, and was previously Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Deputy, where he led dozens of successful lawsuits against the lawless and crooked Biden Administration," Trump continued, adding Reitz would work closely with Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general, Pam Bondi.
 
"Aaron is a true MAGA attorney, a warrior for our Constitution, and will do an outstanding job at DOJ. Congratulations Aaron!"

President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris Dec. 7. (Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

Trump followed up his first announcement by naming Chad Mizelle as the next chief of staff at the DOJ, who is also slated to work with Bondi. 

"During my First Term, Chad was General Counsel and Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security, where he helped to secure our Border, and stop the flow of illegal drugs and aliens into our Country," the Republican leader explained. 

President-Elect Trump

President-elect Trump reacts during a meeting with Prince William, Prince of Wales, at the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Paris Dec. 7. (Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

"Chad is a MAGA warrior, who will help bring accountability, integrity, and Justice back to the DOJ."
 
In a third post, Trump named David Fink as the next administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), describing his nominee as a "fifth generation Railroader."

Donald Trump with raised fist

President-elect Trump gestures after speaking during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 14. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"David will bring his 45+ years of transportation leadership and success, which will deliver the FRA into a new era of safety and technological innovation," Trump said. "Under David’s guidance, the Federal Railroad Administration will be GREAT again. Congratulations to David!"

