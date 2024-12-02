Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Trump picks Warren Stephens to serve as US ambassador to UK

Warren A. Stephens is the CEO of his company, Stephens Inc.

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Trump's global diplomacy will showcase America's strength, says Senator Marsha Blackburn Video

Trump's global diplomacy will showcase America's strength, says Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss Kash Patel being nominated for FBI Director, Trump's plans for mass deportations, and China being a threat to our national security.

President-elect Trump picked businessman and philanthropist Warren A. Stephens to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Court of St. James, who, in simple terms, is the country’s representative to the U.K.

"Over the last 38 years, while serving as the president, chairman, and CEO of his company, Stephens Inc., Warren has built a wonderful financial services firm, while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full-time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies."

Trump then congratulated Stephens, his wife Harriet, their three children, Miles, John and Laura, and their six grandchildren.

The announcement comes as Trump continues to fill several positions in his administration.

TRUMP FBI PICK KASH PATEL SHOULD TAKE THESE CONCRETE STEPS TO RESTORE TRUST: FORMER SPECIAL AGENT

Warren A. Stephens wearing a suit and tie

President-elect Trump nominated Warren A. Stephens to serve as the ambassador to the United Kingdom, marking off another role in his growing list of administration nominations. (Getty Images)

According to the Stephens Inc. website, Trump’s pick serves as the chairman, president and CEO of the privately owned diversified financial services firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Stephens is a graduate of Washington and Lee University where he received a BA in economics. He later earned an MBA from Wake Forest University.

GET TO KNOW DONALD TRUMP'S CABINET: WHO HAS THE PRESIDENT-ELECT PICKED SO FAR?

Trump at a campaign event

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump tapped Warren A. Stephens to serve as ambassador to the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Under Stephens’ leadership, the company expanded into major U.S. markets and opened offices in London, U.K., and Frankfurt, Germany.

Stephens has also served as chairman of the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) District Conduct Committee, and currently sits on the Board of Directors of Dillard’s Inc.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In terms of civic and community involvement, Stephens has chaired the board for the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts; the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation Board; the Episcopal Collegiate School Foundation Board; and served on the Board of Directors for the Central Arkansas Boys and Girls Club, among other things.

The Senate will have to confirm Stephens' position.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics