Trump names Alina Habba as counselor to the president; reveals several State Department picks

President-elect Trump announced that Alina Habba would be joining his White House team as the counselor to the President on Sunday evening.

"Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve - standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles, and countless days in court."

The president-elect noted that there are not many who understand the weaponization of the "injustice" system as well as Habba.

"As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year," Trump continued. "Congratulations to Alina, her husband Gregg, and her three beautiful children, Chloe, Luke, and Parker."

Habba responded on X, saying, "Honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President of the American people."

Along with appointing Habba, Trump announced that he was nominating Christopher Landau to serve as Deputy Secretary of State, who will work alongside Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.

Together, Trump said, the two will promote the nation’s security and prosperity through an America-first foreign policy.

"Chris served as my Ambassador to Mexico, where he worked tirelessly with our team to reduce illegal migration to the lowest levels in History," Trump said. "He is also one of our Country’s great lawyers and clerked for both Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas on the United States Supreme Court."

Trump wrote in another post that Michael Needham will serve as the counselor of the Department of State, having served with Rubio for many years.

Michael Anton, Trump added in another post, will serve as the director of policy planning in the State Department.

"Michael served me loyally and effectively at the National Security Council in my First Term. He has an extensive background in Government, the private sector, and academia," he wrote. "He spent the last eight years explaining what an America First foreign policy truly means."

And finally, while making a barrage of posts to Truth Social, Trump congratulated Chairman Brian Schimming for getting elected to another term to lead the Wisconsin GOP.

"Brian has been with us from the very beginning and has been key to our many Republican Victories in the Badger State, including our HISTORIC WIN in 2024," Trump said. "Brian is MAGA all the way, and I look forward to continuing working with him to grow our America First Movement in 2026, and beyond!"