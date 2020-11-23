Trump investigations will be used to 'satisfy' hard-left progressive base in Biden admin: Ben Domenech

In the next four years, Trump “investigations are going to be used to satisfy Joe Biden's hard-left progressive base,” The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech predicted Monday.

Domenech made the comment on “Fox & Friends,” reacting to an appearance by the president-elect’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, on ABC’s “This Week” the day before.

Host George Stephanopoulos noted that during a Biden presidency “there's going to be some tension between getting unity, getting things done, working with the Republicans and investigating any wrongdoing that occurred during the Trump administration.”

“The vice president has been reported as expressing his preference that he doesn't want his presidency to be consumed by Trump investigations,” Stephanopoulos noted, adding that “that has raised some concerns among some Democrats.”

Stephanopoulos then asked Klain, “How do you balance moving forward with getting accountability?”

“The president-elect spoke about this many times during the campaign,” Klain responded. “What he made clear is that Joe Biden is not going to tell the Justice Department who to investigate or who not to investigate.”

Domenech reacted by saying that “investigations are going to be used to satisfy Joe Biden's hard-left progressive base basically because he's not going to be able to deliver on the kind of policy preferences that they would like to see advanced through a Republican Congress.”

Republican U.S. Senate incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both face runoff elections on Jan. 5 against Democratic challengers, which were triggered when no candidate won a majority of the vote in two Senate elections in the Peach State on Nov. 3. The runoff elections will determine which party holds the majority in the Senate when the next Congress convenes.

“In all likelihood, that means that instead of doing the Green New Deal, instead of doing court-packing and the like, I think he's [Biden’s] going to try to keep them satisfied by maybe having some of these investigations move forward for the president,” he continued.

Domenech stressed that he doesn’t think investigating Trump is Biden’s “personal inclination.”

“It's going to be more the inclination of the people around him and the people who he appoints,” he continued. “We will have to see how that shakes out, but I fully expect that there's going to be investigations in multiple ways that look into the president's behavior, the president's taxes … all sorts of different things.”

“Why would we expect Democrats to stop doing what they've been doing for the past four years?” Domenech asked.