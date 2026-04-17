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Campus Radicals Newsletter

Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Dem teachers groom 'foot soldiers,' justice served to anti-Israel group

Teachers peddle pro-union agitprop to kids, students told to expect violence, anti-Israel group suspended

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Bloomfield High School students protesting

Students across the U.S. protested immigration enforcement, causing some districts to close for the day in light of the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Petti in Minneapolis. Student coalitions held a "National Shutdown" on Jan. 30 and continued to protest through Feb. 3. (Getty Images)

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ACTIVISM TAUGHT: Inside teachers' union May Day 'dress rehearsal' critics warn will 'groom' students into Dem 'foot soldiers'

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN: Duke suspends Students for Justice in Palestine following complaints over antisemitic Instagram post

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LEFTIST RHETORIC: Far-left streamer Hasan Piker warns 'American empire' will inevitably fall, likely in violent fashion

Students at Duke University

Duke University campus in Durham, North Carolina, US, on Monday, June 16, 2025.  (Cornell Watson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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