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Russia Investigation

Trump ally diGenova tapped to lead DOJ probe into Brennan over Russia probe origins

DiGenova has repeatedly accused Brennan of misconduct tied to the origins of the Russia probe

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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DOJ stepping up investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan Video

DOJ stepping up investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, discusses how federal authorities are advancing the investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan on ‘Hannity.’

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The Justice Department is turning to former Trump attorney Joeseph diGenova to spearhead a probe into ex-CIA Director John Brennan and others over the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, as the department reshuffles leadership of the sprawling inquiry.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has tapped diGenova to serve as counsel overseeing the matter, according to a New York Times report, putting a former Trump attorney in a key role in the high-profile probe. A federal grand jury seated in Miami has been impaneled since late last year.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DOJ ACTIVELY PREPARING TO ISSUE GRAND JURY SUBPOENAS RELATING TO JOHN BRENNAN INVESTIGATION: SOURCES

A photo of Joe diGenova following a news conference at the RNC.

Joseph diGenova previously represented President Donald Trump during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images)

DiGenova, a former U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., who represented Trump during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, has repeatedly accused Brennan of misconduct tied to the origins of the Russia probe—allegations that have not resulted in criminal charges.

He also said in a 2018 appearance on Fox News that Brennan colluded with the FBI and DOJ to frame Trump.

The origins of the Russia investigation have been the subject of ongoing scrutiny by Trump allies, who have argued that intelligence and law enforcement officials improperly launched the probe.

BRENNAN INDICTMENT COULD COME WITHIN 'WEEKS' AS PROSECUTORS REQUEST OFFICIAL TRANSCRIPTS

Rudy Giuliani is seen alongside Joseph diGenova during a news conference at the RNC.

Joseph diGenova has previously said that ex-CIA chief John Brennan colluded with the FBI and DOJ to frame Trump. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images)

DiGenova’s appointment follows the ouster of Maria Medetis Long, a national security prosecutor in the South Florida U.S. attorney’s office. She had been overseeing the inquiry, including a false statements probe related to Brennan and broader conspiracy-related investigations.

As the investigation continues, federal investigators have issued subpoenas seeking information related to intelligence assessments of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

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John Brennan speaking on Meet the Press and President Donald Trump signing paperwork in the Oval Office

John Brennan has previously denied any wrongdoing related to the Russia investigation. (William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Brennan has previously denied wrongdoing related to the Russia investigation and has defended the intelligence community’s assessment that Moscow interfered in the 2016 election.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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