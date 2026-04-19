Vance says he's 'grateful' for Pope Leo's statement on not wanting public debate with Trump

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Vice President JD Vance said Saturday he was "grateful" after Pope Leo XIV sought to ease tensions with President Donald Trump and indicated he had no interest in engaging in a public dispute.

The pontiff said earlier Saturday that coverage of remarks he made during a recent trip to Africa had created "a certain narrative that has not been accurate in all of its aspects." He added that the speech in question had been prepared weeks before any response from Trump, pushing back on suggestions it was directed at the president.

Vance, who is Catholic and met Pope Leo at the Vatican in 2025, welcomed the pontiff’s latest comments. Earlier in the week, Vance had suggested the pope should "be careful" when weighing in on theological and political matters, underscoring the tensions that had emerged.

"While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict — and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen — the reality is often much more complicated," Vance said.

"Pope Leo preaches the gospel, as he should, and that will inevitably mean he offers his opinions on the moral issues of the day. The president — and the entire administration — work to apply those moral principles in a messy world. He will be in our prayers, and I hope that we'll be in his."

POPE LEO SAYS REMARKS ABOUT WORLD BEING 'RAVAGED BY A ​HANDFUL OF TYRANTS' WERE NOT AIMED AT TRUMP: REPORT

There appeared to be tension after Pope Leo delivered remarks in Cameroon in which he criticized those who "manipulate religion" for political and military gain.

"Jesus told us, blessed are the peacemakers. But woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic or political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth," Pope Leo said.

The words were interpreted by some as tied to the Trump administration’s stance on the conflict with Iran, helping to spark a broader dispute between the White House and the Vatican.

TRUMP ACCUSES POPE LEO OF BEING 'TERRIBLE' ON FOREIGN POLICY OVER PONTIFF'S ANTI-WAR COMMENTS

The pope also criticized rhetoric surrounding the conflict, at one point calling comments about potentially targeting Iran’s "whole civilization" "truly unacceptable." Trump responded by calling the pontiff "WEAK on crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy."

The disagreement unfolded over several days, with senior administration officials defending the president and offering their own criticism of the pope’s remarks, further amplifying the clash.

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Despite the escalating perceived tension, the pope said Saturday that it was "not in my interest at all" to debate the president and emphasized that he would continue preaching a message centered on peace, justice and brotherhood.

"Much of what has been written since then has been commentary on commentary trying to interpret what has been said," the pope said.