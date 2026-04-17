RFK Jr clashes with Dem lawmaker over Trump’s mental fitness in heated exchange

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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended comments about President Donald Trump's mental health following a tense exchange during a congressional hearing.

During Friday's hearing, Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) addressed Trump's recent social media posts, pointing to an AI-generated image that critics said depicted him as Jesus Christ and his criticism of Pope Leo as evidence he is mentally unwell.

"Millions of Americans are questioning this president’s mental fitness, his emotional stability, and whether he can carry out the duties of his office. Do you share their concerns about his mental health?" Takano asked Kennedy.

Kennedy began to answer, saying, "I call your attention to..." before the representative cut him off and demanded a more direct response.

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"Mr. Secretary, my question was: Do you share their concerns about his mental health?" Takano reiterated. "We need a leader that we know has full command of his mental faculties and is emotionally stable as he sends uniformed American men and women into harm’s way."

"Millions of Americans are now wondering if this president is delusional and thinks he is Jesus Christ," he continued. "Mr. Secretary, given everything that I’ve shown you today, will you insist that President Trump undergo an assessment of his mental fitness and his emotional stability?"

"Absolutely not," Kennedy quickly interjected.

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Takano followed up by asking whether Kennedy would support invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows for a transfer of power if the president dies, resigns, or is incapacitated.

"There hasn’t been a president who is more sane or stable …" Kennedy began to answer before the congressman interrupted him again.

"Mr. Secretary, my question is would you vote to invoke the 25th Amendment," Takano said.

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The heated exchange came one day after Kennedy engaged in a shouting match with Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., over previous comments he made about Black children.

"Mr. Secretary, you’ve already admitted that you are not a board-certified physician, and you’ve already admitted you did not go to medical school. Have you ever reparented or parented, I should say, a Black child?" Sewell said, referencing his appearance on a 2024 podcast.

As the two argued back and forth, Kennedy claimed he never made those remarks and refused to answer her question.

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The exchanges mark a pattern of escalating confrontations as Kennedy faces continued scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers.

Fox News Digital's Elaine Mallon contributed to this report.