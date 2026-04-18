US Navy releases photos of 'fresh meals,' pushes back on reports of food shortages on Middle East warships

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The U.S. Navy released photos Saturday of "fresh meals" being served onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli as it pushed back against claims of food shortages on Middle East warships.

Images have emerged purportedly showing meager meals being served to sailors during Operation Epic Fury against Iran, but the claims are being rejected at highest levels of the Pentagon, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth blasting them as "fake news."

"Fresh meals. Full service. Mission ready. Sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli continue to receive regularly prepared meals at sea — no interruptions, no shortages," the Navy wrote on X on Saturday morning.

It shared photos showing full plates of food being served to sailors. One image showed boxes of food supplies stacked to the ceiling onboard one of the ships.

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"Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false," Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle said Friday.

"Both USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli have sufficient food onboard to serve their crews with healthy options. The health and wellbeing of our Sailors and Marines are my top priority, and every crew member continues to receive fully portioned, nutritionally balanced meals," he added.

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"The U.S. Navy is correct. More FAKE NEWS from the Pharisee Press," Hegseth said in response to Caudle’s statement.

"My team confirmed the logistics stats for the Lincoln & Tripoli. Both have 30+ days of Class I supplies (food) on board. NavCent monitors this everyday, for every ship," Hegseth said. "Our sailors deserve — and receive — the best."

U.S. Central Command Adm. Brad Cooper also said Friday that the reports are "blatantly false."

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"Our service members are absolutely being fed across the region. This is an absolute priority," Cooper told reporters.