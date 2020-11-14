Georgia's Perdue urges voters to send him back to DC to fight AOC, 'radical leftists'

Republican Sen. David Perdue is calling on Georgians to send him back to Washington to fight the Democratic Party's "radical leftists."

Speaking at a raucous rally Friday in Cumming, Ga., Perdue urged supporters to ensure that he and the state's other GOP senator, Kelly Loeffler, are empowered to "stand up against AOC, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and all these radical leftists."

AOC is shorthand for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who has championed progressive causes including the Green New Deal and become a favorite target of conservatives. Pelosi is the House speaker; Schumer is the Senate minority leader.

PERDUE LINKS OSSOFF TO SCHUMER AND PELOSI IN HIS FIRST GEORGIA RUNOFF AD

"Stand with us and let's make darn sure that the road to socialism never runs through the state of Georgia," Perdue said, encouraging voters to turn out once more for his Jan. 5 runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

“What we have to do is not persuade people, what we have to do is get the vote out,” he said.

The runoff, which also has Loeffler taking on Democrat Raphael Warnock, will decide which party controls the Senate. Election results so far give the upper chamber 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.

That means Democrats must win both of the runoffs to make it a 50-50 Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris having the tie-breaking vote.

"We're not going to let that happen, right?" Perdue asked supporters at the rally, which also featured Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

"No!" the crowd yelled back.

Perdue also hit the Democratic Party for its support of defunding law enforcement and sanctuary cities that offer a haven to undocumented immigrants.

In a dramatic new campaign ad titled "Save Georgia, Save America," Perdue warned that Democrats would "radically change America."

Georgia state law dictates a runoff if no candidate reaches 50% of the vote, a threshold that Perdue narrowly missed.

President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia by a narrow margin, with a hand recount now underway.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.