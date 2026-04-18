Trump signs executive order directing FDA to review psychedelics designated as breakthrough therapy drugs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday that he said "directs the FDA to expedite their review of certain psychedelics already designated as breakthrough therapy drugs."

"These treatments are currently in the advanced stages of clinical trials to ensure that they're both safe and effective for the American patients," he added.

The president said the executive order would implement "historic reforms to dramatically accelerate access to new medical research and treatments based on psychedelic drugs."

"In many cases, these experimental treatments have shown life changing potential for those suffering from severe mental illness and depression, including our cherished veterans," Trump said, citing the veteran suicide rate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.