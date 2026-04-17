Iran could use detained Americans as ‘sweetener’ in nuclear talks, ex-hostage envoy warns

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A former lead hostage negotiator under the first Trump and Biden administrations warned that the Iranians are tougher negotiators than the Russians, Chinese and even the Taliban, noting that several Americans are still wrongfully detained in Iran and should be included in any peace talks.

Roger Carstens, the U.S. former Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, said in an interview with Fox News that six American citizens are being held captive in Iranian prisons — each of them previously held in Evin prison in Tehran, known for its harsh conditions. He said the Iranians will likely use the American hostages as a "sweetener" to ensure negotiations go in "the direction of Iran" as the United States seeks a nuclear deal and permanent ceasefire.

"Strangely, the Russians, the Chinese, the Taliban, the Venezuelans, when you start getting into hostage discussions, they tell the truth and they stick to what they promise. You can do a handshake deal with the Taliban, and they're going to follow through," Carstens said. "The Iranians. Absolutely not."

While Carstens remains confident that U.S. negotiators can secure the return of the six Americans, he stated that Iran is unlike any other foreign government he's worked with and can't be trusted.

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He said the Iranians are the sort of negotiators likely to pull a "fast one" right up until the last moment.

"You cannot trust the Iranians up until the last second," Carstens said. "If you were landing a plane in either Geneva or even Tehran, to get your Americans, you better be out there with a clipboard making sure that the people coming on the plane are the people that you bargained for."

Only two of the American hostages have been publicly identified: Kamran Hekmati, 61, and Reza Valizadeh, 49.

Hekmati is a Jewish American who also holds Iranian citizenship. He was imprisoned 11 months ago after being charged and convicted of visiting Israel in the past 10 years.

Like Hekmati, Valizadeh holds dual Iranian and American citizenship. He previously worked for the U.S.-funded Radio Farda, covering corruption and election manipulation in Iran. Valizadeh was arrested in September 2024 during a visit to see family and was sentenced after being convicted of working with a hostile government.

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Carstens suggested it was unlikely there was any time for the Americans and Iranians to discuss the release of the six Americans during the 21-hour marathon peace talks in Pakistan earlier this month.

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"I think the Iranians are going to be smart enough to keep these people healthy and ready to throw on to a negotiating table," Carstens said. "The question in my mind during these negotiations is not whether they'll be at risk or pulled off, but rather, what's it going to take, and how will we, the United States, value them [the hostages]?"

President Donald Trump does not mention the release of American hostages in his four objectives for ending the Iran war. Carstens is calling for the return of the hostages to be a fifth objective.

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"Let's make this an official ask, and when we go in, not only ask for it officially, but hold ourselves accountable to getting the job done," Carstens said. "The good news is Trump has a great record in bringing Americans home."

A senior White House official told Fox News Digital that future peace talks with Iran are under discussion, but nothing has yet been scheduled.

"President Trump is always concerned about Americans detained abroad, which is why he has brought over 100 individuals — a record number — home from around the world," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for additional comment.