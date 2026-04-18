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Obama, Mamdani sing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ with Bronx kids during first joint appearance: video

The pair read books and sang with children at a NYC pre-K center

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Obama, Mamdani perform 'Wheels on the Bus' at Bronx childcare center Video

Obama, Mamdani perform 'Wheels on the Bus' at Bronx childcare center

Former President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met for the first time on Saturday to read and sing with children at the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx.

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Former President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met for the first time Saturday to read and sing with children at a Bronx childcare center, and to discuss the mayor's vision for the city.

Video showed the two leaders laughing, reading children's books and performing their rendition of "Wheels on the Bus" at the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx.

The pair also met with families and discussed Mamdani’s vision for the city, according to the mayor's office, stressing the importance of "giving New York’s Cutest have the strongest start possible."

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani read to a group of toddlers at Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx on Saturday. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

SOCIALIST MAYOR MAMDANI BACKS HOCHUL IN MOVE THAT COULD RESHAPE NEW YORK GOVERNOR RACE

While Obama had not met Mamdani in person prior to Saturday's visit, the former president called the self-proclaimed socialist shortly before his election and offered to be his sounding board, according to The Associated Press.

Mamdani marked his 100th day in office less than a week ago, vowing to create five government-run grocery stores by the end of his first term on Jan. 1, 2030, falling in line with promises made during his campaign.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former President Barack Obama dancing

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former President Barack Obama dance with a group of children at Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

MAMDANI GRILLED ON WHETHER HIS SOCIALISM PLATFORM WILL WORK OUTSIDE OF NEW YORK CITY

Recent polls showed 48% of his constituents approve of Mamdani's job so far, while 30% disapprove and 23% are unsure, FOX 5 New York reported.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former President Barack Obama talk to kids

Former President Barack Obama and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani talk to kids at Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx on Saturday. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

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In terms of direction, 56% of residents said they liked where the city was headed under Mamdani, an improvement from the 31% who said the same in October, the outlet reported.

Fox News Digital's Elaine Mallon contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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