Obama, Mamdani sing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ with Bronx kids during first joint appearance: video

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Former President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met for the first time Saturday to read and sing with children at a Bronx childcare center, and to discuss the mayor's vision for the city.

Video showed the two leaders laughing, reading children's books and performing their rendition of "Wheels on the Bus" at the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx.

The pair also met with families and discussed Mamdani’s vision for the city, according to the mayor's office, stressing the importance of "giving New York’s Cutest have the strongest start possible."

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While Obama had not met Mamdani in person prior to Saturday's visit, the former president called the self-proclaimed socialist shortly before his election and offered to be his sounding board, according to The Associated Press.

Mamdani marked his 100th day in office less than a week ago, vowing to create five government-run grocery stores by the end of his first term on Jan. 1, 2030, falling in line with promises made during his campaign.

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Recent polls showed 48% of his constituents approve of Mamdani's job so far, while 30% disapprove and 23% are unsure, FOX 5 New York reported.

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In terms of direction, 56% of residents said they liked where the city was headed under Mamdani, an improvement from the 31% who said the same in October, the outlet reported.

Fox News Digital's Elaine Mallon contributed to this report.