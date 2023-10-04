Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

House Republicans move 'full steam ahead' on impeachment inquiry even amid speaker uncertainty

An Oversight Committee aide told Fox News Digital the panel will take 'further action' in the coming days

Brooke Singman
Published
House issues subpoenas to Hunter Biden, James Biden after first impeachment inquiry hearing Video

House issues subpoenas to Hunter Biden, James Biden after first impeachment inquiry hearing

FOX News correspondent David Spunt has more on the money trail as Rep. James Comer seeks info about President Biden's son and brother on 'Special Report.'

The House impeachment inquiry against President Biden will continue "full steam ahead," with "further action" expected in the coming days, despite the uncertainty surrounding who will take the helm as speaker of the House of Representatives following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Fox News Digital has learned.

McCarthy, R-Calif., who served as speaker of the House from late January through October and is the first in United States history to have been voted to be removed from the post supported the launch of an impeachment inquiry against the president last month, after months of GOP-led investigations into his family’s business dealings and whether he was involved.

President Joe Biden press event White House

US President Joe Biden speaks from the White House. ((Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images))

WHAT DOES MCCARTHY'S REMOVAL MEAN FOR BIDEN INVESTIGATIONS, DAILY FUNCTIONING OF THE HOUSE? EXPERTS WEIGH IN

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., were tasked by McCarthy with leading the impeachment inquiry.

But even with McCarthy ousted, their investigations are expected to continue.

Rep. Jim Jordan talks to reporters

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 14: Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has announced his bid for House speaker. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Full steam ahead," a senior Judiciary Committee aide told Fox News Digital.

FLASHBACK: HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY ANNOUNCES FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY AGAINST PRESIDENT BIDEN

Jordan announced his bid for speaker of the House on Wednesday morning, just hours after McCarthy’s ouster.

And an Oversight Committee spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the committee’s work "continues."

"The committee is continuing to review documents, records, and communications and will take further action in the coming days," the Oversight spokesperson said.

Reps. Scalise, Jordan, Hern, and Emmer are the rumored candidates for Speaker of the House - after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted. (Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Ways & Means Committee concurred. 

"The Ways and Means Committee remains committed to holding the following the facts where the evidence leads," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

HUNTER BIDEN RECEIVED $250K WIRES ORIGINATING IN BEIJING WITH BENEFICIARY ADDRESS LISTED AS JOE BIDEN'S HOME

Despite the speaker vacancy, subpoenas that have already been issued by committees as part of the impeachment inquiry—like subpoenas for Hunter Biden and James Biden’s personal and business bank records—as well as those issued as part of general Biden administration oversight, remain valid.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

DOJ ORDERED HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATORS TO 'REMOVE ANY REFERENCE' TO JOE BIDEN IN FARA PROBE WARRANT: HOUSE GOP

The next steps in the investigation come after the committees hold their first joint-panel impeachment inquiry hearing last week.

The GOP lawmakers say the financial records that the Oversight Committee has obtained to date "reveal a pattern where the Bidens sold access to Joe Biden around the world to enrich the Biden family."

Jason Smith

WASHINGTON - MARCH 9: House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital first reported that the House Oversight Committee has learned that the Biden family and their business associates brought in more than $24 million between 2014 and 2019 by "selling Joe Biden as ‘the brand’ around the world."

The scope of the impeachment inquiry covers the span the time of Biden’s vice presidency to the present, including his time out of office.

But beyond investigating Biden’s ties to his family’s business dealings, House Republicans are also probing the alleged obstruction of the Justice Department’s years-long federal investigation into Hunter Biden. The allegations stem from IRS whistleblowers who allege politics influenced prosecutorial steps throughout the probe.

The White House maintains that President Biden was never in business with his son and never discussed business with his son or his family. White House officials have blasted the impeachment inquiry against the president as an "evidence-free" political stunt. 

