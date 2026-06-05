Bondi’s replacement saddled with Epstein baggage as he awaits grueling confirmation battle

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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that Todd Blanche, who at the time was second in command at the Justice Department, was put in charge of the release of the millions of documents from the Epstein files during her closed-door hearing before Congress late last month.

"As the head of a large department with broad responsibilities, I did not lead every aspect of this effort nor conduct that document review myself," Bondi said during the hearing. "I delegated that oversight over this process to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche."

The House Oversight Committee released its transcript from Bondi's May 29 hearing just a day after President Donald Trump announced he intended to nominate Blanche as his permanent attorney general nominee, potentially complicating Blanche's confirmation as senators on both sides of the political aisle have heavily criticized the files' rollout.

Blanche has been serving as Acting Attorney General since April 2, when Trump announced Bondi's dismissal.

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The release of the transcript, which placed responsibility for the Epstein files rollout squarely on Blanche's shoulders, comes just days after Blanche announced during a hearing that the Justice Department will be eliminating its controversial Anti-Weaponization Fund, which was created to compensate alleged victims of politicized prosecution and labeled a "slush fund" for Trump and his supporters by critics. The Justice Department's handling of the Epstein files and the Anti-Weaponization Fund, both overseen by Blanche, has drawn concern from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Bondi's testimony revealed that Blanche had been her point man on the Epstein files and was tasked with briefing her on the release of the Epstein files.

The former attorney general found herself in hot water last July following a joint release by the Justice Department and FBI finding that there was no evidence that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who is alleged to have hundreds of underage victims, had kept a client list.

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The joint statement, which Bondi said during May's hearing was penned by Blanche and not her, comes after months of the Trump administration teasing the release of the Epstein files. In February 2025, Fox News' John Roberts asked Bondi about the release of Epstein's "client list," which Bondi responded by saying that it was "sitting on her desk." Bondi and the White House clarified after the fact that she was referring to the files as a whole and not Epstein's "client list."

Members of Congress asked Bondi why Blanche interviewed Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who was in prison, weeks after the joint memo release. Bondi replied by saying Blanche "was leading the Epstein matter and the release of everything from the beginning."

Once Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025, Bondi stated Blanche oversaw the release of millions of documents, which entailed overseeing the redaction process, including its protocols and guidelines, determining which documents were privileged and making corrections to redactions.

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"He was in charge of the process and the entire release of the Epstein files," Bondi said.

But the Justice Department faced scrutiny over failures to redact all identifiable information from some of Epstein's victims, allegations that some redactions were heavy-handed and that some documents were completely missing, prompting a bipartisan group of senators to send a letter in March requesting that the Government Accountability Office lead an investigation into the Justice Department's redaction process.

"Not only has DOJ withheld files, but those records that were disclosed are largely information that was already public," the letter stated. "Even those records are so heavily redacted that there are serious questions as to whether the Department is properly applying the limited exceptions for redaction that are permitted under the Act. Moreover, several records appear to have been removed, without explanation, from the files the Department did release."

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However, Bondi said during the hearing that she was not blaming Blanche and that the error rate for the redaction was 1%, which was what Blanche had told her.

"He managed this investigation — and it was a Herculean task — with very little error," Bondi said during the hearing. "And Todd did an excellent job, in my opinion, and is doing an excellent job as our Attorney General."

Following her closed-door testimony, Bondi pushed back on allegations from Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., that she is pushing the blame of the Epstein Files rollouts on Blanche.

"NOT TRUE," Bondi posted on X. "I praised Acting AG Blanche’s management of this Herculean task. I said his ethics are beyond reproach and that he is an incredible Attorney General."

A White House spokesperson said that Blanche was doing an "excellent job" and will continue to perform well.

"Todd Blanche is an American patriot who fearlessly fought on behalf of President Trump against the Democrats’ illegal and unprecedented lawfare campaign," said Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman. "The President’s entire team at the Department of Justice is doing a great job advocating for sanity, law and order, and policies that keep Americans safe."

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Blanche's nomination is also expected to face scrutiny from Democrats who have questioned whether the former Trump defense attorney can serve as an independent attorney general. Last month, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., launched a Senate Judiciary Committee inquiry based on allegations that Blanche disregarded ethics guidance advising him to recuse himself from matters at the Justice Department involving Trump, who he previously served as a personal lawyer to.

Fox News Digital reached out to Senate Judiciary Committee leadership and the Justice Department for comment.