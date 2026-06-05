WATCH: AOC leaves door open to 2028 White House bid: 'Maybe, maybe not'

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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., refused to rule out a 2028 presidential run, but said expanding healthcare remains more important than pursuing higher office.

"Could I be president?" Ocasio-Cortez said. "Could I not be president? Maybe, maybe not."

She repeatedly steered the conversation away from her own political future and back toward policy outcomes, arguing that the value of holding office depends on what can be accomplished with it. She suggested that achieving universal healthcare would be a greater measure of success than securing any particular title, including the presidency.

"What matters more is that we guarantee healthcare in this country," she told Fox News Digital.

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Speculation about Ocasio-Cortez's political future has grown as some Democrats view her as a potential contender in the 2028 presidential race. While she has never formally announced a 2028 campaign, she has also declined to rule one out.

"I mean the answer is the answer," she said when asked whether she was considering a run.

Ocasio-Cortez framed her response around expanding healthcare access, suggesting policy outcomes matter more than holding office and questioning whether the presidency would be the best path to achieving universal healthcare.

"There’s a world where in order to do that, I shouldn’t have that job," Ocasio-Cortez said. "There’s a world where, maybe. But the most important thing is getting everyone healthcare in this country."

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This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has addressed questions about a potential White House bid. During a conversation with Democratic strategist David Axelrod at an event in Chicago last month, she said her ambitions extend beyond holding a particular office, arguing that her "ambition is to change this country."

"Presidents come and go; Senate, House seats, elected officials come and go, but single-payer healthcare is forever," she said to Axelrod. "A living wage is forever. Workers’ rights are forever. Women’s rights, all of that."

Speculation about a potential 2028 bid intensified after she reposted a Verasight poll on X in December that showed her narrowly ahead of Vice President J.D. Vance — 51% to 49%.

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Her initial comment in the repost was "Bloop!" She later made a second comment on the poll, stating she would "stomp him" if the two went head-to-head in an election.

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Ocasio-Cortez is among a growing list of Democrats whose names have surfaced in early discussions about the party's 2028 presidential field, alongside figures such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.