Bill replacing 'mother' and 'father' with gender-neutral terms passes in New York, heads to Hochul's desk

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New York Democrats recently passed a bill that would remove the words "mother" and "father" from parts of state law, sending the legislation to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for final approval.

Under the new bill, targeting state child custody and parental laws, "mother" becomes "gestating parent," "father" becomes "non-gestating parent," and "paternity" becomes "parentage."

It passed in the state Senate this week after progressing through the Assembly in March.

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Democrats who drafted the legislation claimed the wording shift would promote "inclusivity," while critics claim the change is unnecessary, with the legislative session having ended for the year on Thursday, FOX 5 New York reported.

Hochul said during a news conference that she isn’t familiar with the proposal, but promised to review it.

"I have until the end of the year to review them and make a decision, so I won't be commenting on pending legislation," Hochul said.

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Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman shared multiple posts responding to the bill on social media Friday.

"In Kathy Hochul’s New York, 'mom' is now defined as 'gestating parent,'" Blakeman wrote. "Not when I’m Governor! I’ll stand up for moms and dads against this insanity."

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"This bill is a continuation of Hochul’s war on families, and I won't stop fighting until we take New York back," he added.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., reacted to the bill on X Thursday, saying, "The party that can’t define a woman is now rewriting New York law to erase mothers and fathers. Only in Albany could 'mom' and 'dad' become too controversial."