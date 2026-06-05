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Legislation

Bill replacing 'mother' and 'father' with gender-neutral terms passes in New York, heads to Hochul's desk

'Mother' becomes 'gestating parent' and 'father' becomes 'non-gestating parent' under the proposal

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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New York Democrats recently passed a bill that would remove the words "mother" and "father" from parts of state law, sending the legislation to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for final approval.

Under the new bill, targeting state child custody and parental laws, "mother" becomes "gestating parent," "father" becomes "non-gestating parent," and "paternity" becomes "parentage."

It passed in the state Senate this week after progressing through the Assembly in March.

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Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at New York news conference on child care program.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke during a news conference at the WIN NYC family shelter on March 5, 2026, in New York City. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Democrats who drafted the legislation claimed the wording shift would promote "inclusivity," while critics claim the change is unnecessary, with the legislative session having ended for the year on Thursday, FOX 5 New York reported.

Hochul said during a news conference that she isn’t familiar with the proposal, but promised to review it.

"I have until the end of the year to review them and make a decision, so I won't be commenting on pending legislation," Hochul said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul standing together

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sit together in a photo. The bill has been sent to Hochul's desk for final approval. (Allison Robbert/Getty Images)

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Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman shared multiple posts responding to the bill on social media Friday.

"In Kathy Hochul’s New York, 'mom' is now defined as 'gestating parent,'" Blakeman wrote. "Not when I’m Governor! I’ll stand up for moms and dads against this insanity."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaking at the Garden City Hotel in New York

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is formally named the GOP candidate for New York governor at the New York Republican State Committee nominating convention in Garden City, N.Y., on Feb. 11, 2026. (Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

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"This bill is a continuation of Hochul’s war on families, and I won't stop fighting until we take New York back," he added.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., reacted to the bill on X Thursday, saying, "The party that can’t define a woman is now rewriting New York law to erase mothers and fathers. Only in Albany could 'mom' and 'dad' become too controversial."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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