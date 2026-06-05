GOP victor in CA House primary cites major momentum shift in deep blue state: ‘Californians are tired’

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Republican congressional candidate and CAL DOGE Director Jenny Rae Le Roux says pushback on decades of Democratic control is fueling a political shift in deep-blue California, which was on display Tuesday with strong performances by gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton and LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt.

"Californians are tired of one-party rule," Le Roux told Fox News Digital after her Tuesday night primary victory that sent her into a head-to-head match up with incumbent Democrat Dave Min in California's 47th Congressional District.

"They know that the reason we’re suffering in this state and people are leaving California is because Democrats have been in charge for 60 years, and they’re up to no good."

Le Roux argues that Min has not done enough to represent people across the district, saying her campaign has "already started doing the job that he’s not doing."

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"It’s just to do the thing that Dave Min is not doing, which is to represent the district," she said. "We are out in every community. We have a precinct-by-precinct operation. Anyone who wants to meet with us, we will meet with them."

Le Roux said residents unable to get answers from Min’s office on fraud, veterans’ concerns or housing issues are turning to Republicans like her for help.

"People are frustrated by his office," she said. "They’re not responsive. They ask us for help with fraud issues, issues with HUD and veterans’ issues, and we’re making calls and getting things done for the people in the district."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Anna Elsasser defended Min, saying his office has helped constituents recover over $5 million from federal agencies.

"Jenny Rae Le Roux’s lame attacks reflect both a lack of familiarity with Dave Min’s office, which has brought back over $5.7 million to constituents, and with the issues that Orange County families care about," Elsasser said.

The Cook Political Report ranks the race between Min and Le Roux as "Solid D" as Republicans try to hold onto their razor-thin margin in the House.

Democrats’ decades-long control of California has come under scrutiny as the Trump administration investigates alleged fraud involving healthcare, homelessness spending and nonprofit groups, issues Le Roux says are driving residents out of the state and pushing voters toward Republicans.

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Last month, federal officials suspended 800 California hospice and home health providers in a Medicare fraud crackdown tied to foreign-linked criminal networks accused of stealing more than $1 billion from taxpayers.

Le Roux said her team at CAL DOGE, a private-sector initiative founded by Hilton, is uncovering more fraud in the state and "taking down not just the systems, but actually each one of the criminals that are going to be indicted over the course of the next six months."

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"We’re finding the fraud that’s happening through Sacramento," she said. "They’ve been completely silent about it. They haven’t fought it themselves because they’re in on it."

Since launching in early 2026, CAL DOGE says it has uncovered nearly $700 million in misused taxpayer funds. Le Roux said she will continue working with Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton to root out fraud.

"We’ve got some fraud-fighting on our hands, and I’ll work with Steve up and down the state to make sure our money is being spent wisely before either one of us is in office," Le Roux said.

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Despite her criticism of Democrats, Le Roux said "it’s really important to keep relationships with people in other parties."

Le Roux is the cousin of Virginia Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger, and she told Fox News Digital the two "faithfully messaged each other after campaigns" and despite having "completely different opinions," we "really love each other."