Trump moves to slash intelligence office ahead of permanent chief's arrival

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President Donald Trump said he wants soon-to-be acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte to begin shrinking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) before a permanent nominee takes over — signaling a potentially aggressive effort to reduce the size of the agency responsible for coordinating the nation's intelligence community.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he has privately instructed Pulte to begin what he described as a broader effort to streamline ODNI, calling the office "unnecessary and/or too big" and saying he wants the acting intelligence chief to "start the process" of reducing personnel before a permanent director is confirmed.

"I'd like to see it smaller. I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn't be there," Trump said, pointing to holdovers from the Obama and Biden administrations.

Asked whether he wants Pulte to fire employees, Trump said he wants the acting intelligence chief to "start the process," adding that his eventual nominee to permanently lead the office should continue that work.

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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard abruptly announced her resignation May 22, effective June 30, citing her husband's bone cancer diagnosis.

The president named Pulte, who currently serves as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to the acting role in early June. Because the position is temporary, Pulte does not require Senate confirmation and can serve for up to 210 days.

Trump suggested Pulte's acting status could make it easier for him to carry out changes before a permanent director is confirmed.

"You're less shackled," Trump said. "It sort of gives you more power, you know, for a somewhat limited period of time."

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's questions on whether Pulte would be put up for confirmation as permanent director of national intelligence.

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"Frankly, it might be good for him to shake it up before people come," Trump added. "Because, if he reduced the size, in conjunction with me ... and in conjunction with possibly the person coming in ... he can do a lot of the hard work and we wouldn't have to saddle somebody that goes in."

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton quickly endorsed the effort, arguing the office has expanded beyond its original purpose and renewing his longstanding support for dramatically downsizing — or even eliminating — the office.

"President Trump is right: the ODNI has grown far beyond its original mandate," Cotton wrote on X. "I've long advocated for downsizing, if not outright eliminating, this bureaucracy."

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"Time to return these officers back to their home agencies to focus on actual intelligence work. I support President Trump in this effort."

ODNI was established in 2004 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission and was designed to improve coordination among U.S. intelligence agencies after failures to share critical information ahead of the terrorist attacks.

The office oversees and coordinates the work of the nation's 18 intelligence agencies and components.

Cotton has long been among lawmakers who argue the agency has grown beyond its original mission. Earlier in 2026, he introduced legislation that would cap ODNI at 650 employees.

The office had roughly 1,800 employees at the start of the second Trump administration, though outgoing Director of National Intelligence Gabbard has said she reduced the workforce by about 25%.

Trump's latest comments suggest the administration could pursue a more far-reaching restructuring effort than previously outlined — and that Pulte may be tasked with beginning that process before a permanent nominee is in place.

The president's selection of Pulte as acting DNI surprised many lawmakers and national security observers because the Federal Housing Finance Agency director has no intelligence or national security background.

Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell raised concerns about the appointment shortly after it was announced.

"Anyone performing this role of such immense public trust must have the extensive national security experience required by statute, and no nominee who falls short of this requirement will earn my vote," McConnell said.

"Trump thinks that Bill Pulte can be both director of the mortgage regulators and director of national intelligence," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a video posted to X. "You can't do both jobs ... this is outrageous."

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Trump, however, has suggested that Pulte's temporary status is precisely what makes him well-suited to carry out the administration's plans for the office.

The president said he hopes Pulte can begin reducing the size of ODNI before a permanent nominee takes over, allowing the acting chief to complete much of the "hard work" associated with the effort.