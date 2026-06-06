WATCH: Maine voters divided on Platner as scandals shadow Democratic primary

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MAINE — A new round of explosive allegations has put Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner back in the spotlight ahead of Tuesday’s primary, but voters who spoke to Fox News Digital were split on whether the scandals would affect their vote.

"It's not a good situation," said Jeff from Waterloo, Maine, one of the residents interviewed outside a shopping plaza in Biddeford, adding that choosing the "lowest common denominator" should not be the answer.

"I am a conservative, but he's just got so much baggage that I think if the Democrats want to have a winner, they're going to have to find somebody else because he's not the guy, just too much," he said.

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Sheila from Harrison, Maine, said the scandals would "absolutely" weigh on her vote.

She said Platner lacks the judgment and values she expects from someone serving in Congress.

"Anyone who's representing our country or representing us in Congress needs to be held to a higher standard, and I don't think he's got any standards," she said.

Just days before Maine's Democratic Senate primary, former girlfriends told The New York Times that Platner engaged in heavy drinking, experienced violent episodes and discussed rape fantasies, accusations Platner has denied.

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The Marine Corps veteran also faced criticism over a string of controversies, including reports that he sent sexually explicit messages to younger women, a Nazi-linked tattoo and online comments mocking a Purple Heart veteran.

While some voters said Platner raised red flags, others remained unfazed.

Asked whether Platner's comments about women bothered her, Ellen from Acton, Maine, said, "When it comes to my vote, no."

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"I trust his wife," she said. "She knows him better than anybody. He is far from perfect. Most of this, my understanding, happened during a tough time in his life. The recent accusations, yes, they're more recent, but again, I trust her to know who he is morally.

"I do think that, as a representative of Maine, aside from what he may do in his marriage, he's going to do a good job for me," she added.

Jane from Wells, Maine, said her plans to vote for Platner haven’t changed.

"I still like him," she said. "Oh yes. I love him."

Jessica from Biddeford, Maine, said she was not following the controversy surrounding Platner because she ignores the news, arguing that the media distracts people from "the issues that are important."

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"We're better together as one instead of fighting each other over things that don't matter," she said.

Platner will appear on the ballot alongside David Costello in Maine's Democratic Senate primary on June 9, with the winner advancing to face incumbent five-term Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.