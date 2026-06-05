Trump expands TrumpRx prescription drug discount program to more than 800 medications

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President Donald Trump on Friday announced a major expansion of his administration's initiative aimed at helping Americans access discounted prescription medications.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the government-backed website TrumpRx.gov has added 160 prescription drugs, bringing the total number of discounted medications available through the program to more than 800.

"I am pleased to announce that TrumpRx.gov is adding another 160 Prescription Drugs, at highly discounted prices, for a new total of over 800 of the most commonly-used Prescription Drugs," Trump wrote.

"TrumpRx.gov will now provide clear, transparent, and DISCOUNTED offerings for FOUR OUT OF FIVE of every prescription filled by Americans," he added.

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Trump unveiled the initiative in February, arguing that Americans have long paid more for prescription drugs than consumers in many other countries.

The website was launched after the administration finalized agreements with 16 major pharmaceutical companies under so-called "most-favored-nation" pricing arrangements.

Under the agreements, participating drugmakers received tariff-related exemptions while agreeing to lower prices for certain medications and extend discounted pricing to eligible cash-paying consumers through TrumpRx, according to the administration.

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Companies including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are participating in the program and have agreed to reduce prices on popular GLP-1 weight-loss medications.

Administration officials have also highlighted discounts on a range of other products, including inhalers, HIV treatments, diabetes medications and fertility drugs.

TrumpRx.gov allows users to search for discounted medications, view estimated savings and generate coupons for participating prescriptions.

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Trump said the initiative builds on efforts from his first term to reduce prescription drug costs.

"I was proud to make History during my First Term when we lowered Drug Prices, even if by a tiny percentage, because this amounted to a HUGE change compared to other presidents only raising Drug Prices, endlessly and significantly, every year," Trump wrote.

"Then, during my Second Term, I decided to go BIG with Most Favored Nations Pricing — That is to say, we pay no more or, ideally, less than any other Country for the same exact Drug," he continued. "Now we are cutting Prices, and cutting them by a LOT, sometimes by 400 or 500 or 600 Percent!"

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Trump also claimed the program has generated significant savings for consumers.

"These Most Favored Nations Deals have already, in fact, saved American Patients over 400 Million Dollars since the launch of TrumpRx.gov," he said.

The president further argued that tariffs played a key role in securing the pricing agreements.

"Of course, Most Favored Nations would not be possible without my use of TARIFFS, which are getting other Countries to 'pay up' instead of relying on American Patients getting ripped off, as they were for decades until I ordered an immediate 'stop' to this very unfair and, frankly, foolish situation," Trump wrote.

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"This is all great news, and I have instructed my Administration to secure more Most Favored Nations Deals, more Partnerships, and Lower Prices for every American Patient," he added.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey contributed to this report.