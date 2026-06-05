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Politics

WATCH: Hawley fumes after 4 GOP senators help sink Trump-backed voter ID law

Collins, Murkowski, McConnell and Tillis argued election integrity should be determined at the state level

Hannah Brennan By Hannah Brennan Fox News
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SEE IT: Hawley on GOP senators who blocked SAVE Act: 'I just don't understand it' Video

SEE IT: Hawley on GOP senators who blocked SAVE Act: 'I just don't understand it'

The Missouri Republican pushes back on Republicans who sided with Democrats to stop an effort to add the SAVE Act to the reconciliation package. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., criticized four fellow Republicans who joined Democrats to block an effort to add the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to the Senate's reconciliation package, saying "you can't explain it to me why you wouldn't vote for voter ID."

During Thursday's vote-a-rama, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., voted with Democrats to defeat an amendment that would have attached the election-integrity measure to the GOP's budget package.

"I guess it's frustration," Hawley told Fox News Digital. "Listen, we've been doing this in Missouri for years. I mean voters in my state put it in our constitution."

FOUR SENATE REPUBLICANS AGAIN UNITE WITH DEMS TO BLOCK TRUMP'S SAVE AMERICA ACT

Split of Tillis, Murkowski, Collins, McConnell

Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined Senate Democrats again to kill an effort attach the SAVE America Act to the GOP's immigration enforcement funding plan. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Photo by Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Voter ID is the most popular thing out there," he continued. "There's a reason for that. People want their elections to be safe, they want them to be fair. And to me, you can't explain it to me, why you wouldn't vote for voter ID. I just don't understand it."

Republicans, yet again, failed to pass the legislation Thursday night through the Senate, despite months debating the importance of attaching it to the roughly $70 billion budget reconciliation package to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol.

REPUBLICANS FAIL TO ATTACH SAVE AMERICA ACT TO PARTY-LINE FUNDING PACKAGE

Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C.

Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate GOP leaders are pushing forward with budget reconciliation to fund the final piece of government that had been shut down by Senate Democrats' opposition to President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu)

Many senators who voted to block the SAVE act argued that a bill dedicated to voter ID laws and protecting election integrity should be determined at state-level, and should not have federal jurisdiction.

Hawley rejected arguments that election rules should be left solely to the states, arguing Congress has long played a role in regulating federal elections.

"We make federal rules all the time for elections, you know," Hawley said. "I mean all the time we do. And there's nothing more basic than protecting the integrity of the ballot and that's what this is about."

PENCE URGES SENATE TO ‘RESTORE PUBLIC CONFIDENCE’ WITH NATIONWIDE VOTER ID LAW

Sen. Josh Hawley questioning officials during Senate hearing in Capitol Hill office building

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. and Deputy FBI Director Paul Abbate during a joint Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committees hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Congress has enacted numerous election-related laws over the years, including the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022, which revised procedures for certifying presidential election results.

The SAVE Act would require applicants to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections and would require voters to present photo identification when casting a ballot in federal elections.

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"37 states have voter ID already including several blue states," Hawley said in response to the idea that election rules should be left to the state. "So I think this idea that this is like ‘this is weird, this is exotic, this is out there,’ no it's not. Like most of our states do it." 

"Sooner or later this is going to happen because I think the American people are going to demand it."

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.

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