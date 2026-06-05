Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

House of Representatives Elections

Former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra advances to California governor general election, AP projects

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra secured a spot in California's governor race general election after The Associated Press called the race Friday.

Brittany Miller By Brittany Miller Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra advanced to the state's general election Friday night, according to an Associated Press race call.

The AP called the race for Becerra at 7:50 p.m. EDT, sending the former U.S. health secretary and ex-California attorney general into the November contest to succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Becerra, a longtime Democratic figure in California politics, served as President Joe Biden's secretary of Health and Human Services before launching his bid for governor.

California's gubernatorial race is expected to be among the most closely watched contests of the 2026 election cycle, with Democrats seeking to maintain control of the governor's office in the heavily Democratic state.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra on primary night in California

California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra speaks during an election night event Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Los Angeles (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

Additional details on Becerra's general election opponent were not immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

Brittany Miller is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital. Tips can be sent to brittany.miller@fox.com and @BrittMillerFox on X.

Close modal

Continue